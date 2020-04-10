Diddy Holds Virtual Coronavirus Town Hall With Rep. Ayanna Pressley, Killer Mike, Sen. Kamala Harris and More

Screenshot : Revolt TV

As COVID-19 has spread through the country, so too has misinformation. To combat this, politicians and celebrities have been holding virtual town halls to provide accurate information to the public. Now, Diddy is the latest to step up.



On Thursday, Diddy hosted a two-hour town hall event titled State of Emergency: The State of Black America & Coronavirus, according to Complex. The event featured a range of guests, including Big Sean, Yara Shahidi, Killer Mike, Fat Joe, Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.).



The town hall was intended to shine a light on the effects of the coronavirus, particularly on the black community. Sen. Harris opened the broadcast by outlining how black people are more likely to suffer from underlying conditions such as asthma, heart disease, lupus and high blood pressure, all of which can result in severe complications from COVID-19. The town hall subsequently outlined not only preventive measures people should be taking but also the political and socioeconomic factors that have resulted in the black community being disproportionately affected by the virus.



Over the last week, data has been released showing that black people are more at risk of contracting COVID-19. On Wednesday, St. Louis announced that all 12 people who had died so far from COVID-19 in the city were black.



The State of Black America & Coronavirus is now available to watch on YouTube.

