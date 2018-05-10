Photo: Yana Paskova (Getty Images)

Whenever anyone asks: “Isn’t it funny how...” they are usually accusing someone of something without explicitly saying it.

For instance: Isn’t it funny how your boyfriend always needs to go to the other room when he receives late night texts? Isn’t it funny how we’ve never seen Sarah Huckabee Sanders in the same room with Spongebob’s best friend Patrick Star? Isn’t it funny how Tucker Carlson has never denied he has a white robe and a matching pointed hood?

I would never accuse your boyfriend of cheating or Carlson of being a member of the Ku Klux Klan. Nor do I think Sarah Sanders has a friend who lives in a pineapple under the sea.

I just find it all so funny.

Here’s another example: Don’t you find it funny that AT&T paid Michael Cohen’s shell company, Essential Consultants, $50,000 per month for all of 2017? Even though the $600,000 is 3.5 percent of all the money the huge corporation spends on lobbying, AT&T said Essential Consultants “did no legal or lobbying work for us, and the contract ended in December 2017,” according to the Washington Post.

Now, we know Michael Cohen is not a lobbyist and he only had 3 clients, one of whom was Donald Trump. We also know that AT&T, as the number one internet provider in the US, had a vested interest in dismantling net neutrality because the company stood to make a fortune if the regulations were nixed.

Now I’m not accusing AT&T of bribing anyone, but I find it funny that the telecom behemoth began paying the money to Trump’s fixer, Cohen, the not-lobbyist, 2 months after AT&T announced it would try to merge with Time Warner, the second-largest internet provider in America.

Again, I’m not trying to start anything, but Cohen, Trump’s fixer, who AT&T said did nothing for the company, began receiving these payments in January 2017, the month Trump took office. Now it’s probably a hilarious coincidence that January 2017 is also the same month that Donald Trump nominated Ajit Pai for the head of the Federal Communications Commissions.

Nothing’s wrong with that, even though it made me giggle when I learned that Ajit Pai worked for the telecom industry before becoming a member of the FCC. The fact that Pai was loudly against net neutrality, pro-deregulation and vocally pro-big-business is sidesplittingly funny.

And then something incredibly funny happened:

Cohen, who AT&T said did “no legal or lobbying work for us;” who was not a registered lobbyist; who had never worked in the telecom industry, who was not an antitrust lawyer, who had never worked as a corporate attorney but received hundreds of thousands of dollars from AT&T...

The Washington Post discovered internal emails that showed Cohen was paid to help AT&T “understand how the President and his administration might approach a wide range of policy issues important to the company, including regulatory reform at the FCC, corporate tax reform and antitrust enforcement.”

But didn’t they just say Cohen did nothing?

Wouldn’t it be hilarious if all of this happened in the same month Ajit Pai was confirmed? Wouldn’t it make you double over in laughter if this happened the month Trump took office? You know what would be funnier? It would be hilarious if all this took place soon after Michael Cohen and Randall Stephenson, AT&T’s CEO were seen visiting Trump tower on the same day.



Well, Stephenson and Cohen both happened to visit Trump at Trump Tower on January 12, 2017.

On Saturday, January 20, 2017, Donald J. Trump became the 45th President of the United States.

On Monday, January 22, in one of the first official acts of the Trump Administration, Ajit Pai was nominated as Chairman of the FCC.

On January 23, 2017 Essentials Consulting sent a letter to AT&T that said:

Dear Sirs; Pursuant to the terms of the Services Agreement entered into on the 23rd Day of January, 2017, kindly remit the Februrary ($50,000) and March ($50,000) payment totaling One Hundred Thousand ($100,000) USD via wire to: Beneficiary: Essential Consultants LLC Thank You, Michael D. Cohen

Isn’t that funny?

I’m crying right now.