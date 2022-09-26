The Brett Favre Misssissppi welfare funds story seems to worsen with every new development we learn. A couple of weeks ago, newly uncovered text exchanges between Favre and former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant allegedly showed both men looking to repurpose $5 million in welfare funds to build a new volleyball stadium at the University of Southern Mississippi.



ESPN reports that Favre pushed for the funds to be used to build multiple sports facilities even though Bryant told him that misuse of state welfare funds could be illegal. During a text exchange on July 28, 2019, Bryant told Favre there was “ limited control over Federal Funds in the form of Grants for Children and adults in the Low Income Community.”

From ESPN:

“Use of these funds [is] tightly controlled,” Bryan filed. “Any improper use could result in violation of Federal Law. Auditors are currently reviewing the use of these funds.”

Advertisement

However, according to the court filing, Favre wouldn’t take no for an answer. Favre reportedly rolled out a sales pitch leaning on Bryant’s alumni status in his reply.

“We obviously need your help big time, and time is working against us,” Favre wrote. “And we feel that your name is the perfect choice for this facility and we are not taking No for an answer! You are a Southern Miss Alumni, and folks need to know you are also a supporter of the University.”

G/O Media may get a commission 22% off Amazon Fire TV - 50" Omni Series 4K - Early Access Deal Smart TV made smarter

The Omni Series boasts some brilliant, vivid colors on an immersive scale. And because it can be used with Alexa, the Fire TV is always learning. Buy for $400 at Amazon Advertisement

Bryant quickly responded, “We are going to get there. This was a great meeting. But we have to follow the law. I am to[o] old for Federal Prison,” according to the filing.

Favre has not been reported to be facing criminal charges, but is involved in a civil suit among the defendants in the state of Mississippi’s lawsuit to get back its funds. The volleyball stadium wasn’t all Favre was after. Another text exchange on July 28, 2019, showed Favre expanding the request for funds to build a new football stadium for Southern Miss. This was to try to lure Deion Sanders’ son, Shedeur, to play for the team.

“As I suspected Deion’s son asked where the indoor facility was and I said [we] don’t have one but [we] are hoping to break ground in less than 2 years,” Favre texted Bryant, according to the filing. “Now that will not happen without your help/commitment!!! I know we have the Vball to complete first and I’m asking a lot with that and I believe 100% that if you can get this done Nancy will reach and help many and in the recruiting war [a new indoor practice facility] will give USM[’s football program] instant credibility and [USM football will] become relevant again.”

Advertisement

Favre will have much free time to think about all of this. As of Sunday morning, Favre’s SiriusXM radio show has been put on hold indefinitely.