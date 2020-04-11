Diamond And Silk Were Suspended From Twitter, and for a Moment, Things Were Right With the World

Photo : Paul Morigi ( Getty Images )

After spewing nothing but misinformation about what should be done to prevent COVID-19 cases, avid Trump allies Diamond and Silk were briefly locked out of their joint Twitter account.



A spokesperson for the social media site told Politico that the duo (born Lynnette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson) reportedly violated a term of Twitter’s rules regarding misinformation when they tweeted “The only way we can become immune to the environment; we must be out in the environment. Quarantining people inside of their houses for extended periods will make people sick!”

Their account was suspended on Wednesday (April 8), but has since been recovered. The tweet has been removed entirely, but that hasn’t stopped the terrible twosome from going back on their page to talk about the illness. In a video posted to their account April 10, Diamond and Silk posted a video about being “better, not bitter” despite their brief suspension.

“Listen, just because bricks are being thrown in our direction, doesn’t mean we have to stand there and be hit by the bricks,” Diamond said as we rolled our eyes. “There is something good in every day, and I can hardly wait to see all of the good that’s gonna come out of all of this.” They also urged their fans (?) to wash their hands, practice social distancing, and “follow CDC guidelines.”

“We want this process to make us better,” they said, which is a complete flip of what they proposed the other night, but we digress.

In other news, the World Health Organization (WHO) is warning world leaders about lifting lockdown restrictions too early, as it may result in a “deadly resurgence” of COVID-19 cases worldwide.

“The way down can be as dangerous as the way up if not managed properly,” WHO leader and microbiologist Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said of easing up on precautions. Currently, there have been over one million cases of COVID-19 reported worldwide, and the illness has claimed over 100,000 deaths.