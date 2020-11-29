Diamond and Silk Return to Share Their Hot Mess Expertise on So-Called Election Fraud With a Boost From Trump

Photo : Paul Morigi ( Getty Images )

After losing yet another court case to challenge the election’s results, not to mention requesting numerous recounts that have confirmed over and over again that Joe Biden received the majority of votes to be the next president, outgoing President Donald Trump is still shamelessly pushing the lie that all the facts showing he lost the election are fraud.

Advertisement

His latest attempt to keep that sad lie going is to promote the notoriously shameless duo Diamond and Silk, and their inexpert analysis that election fraud is to blame for 80 million Americans choosing President-elect Biden over Trump.

On Saturday the president posted a video of the two grifting women, whose real names are Lynette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson, on the conservative media platform Newsmax purporting to help people “understand voter fraud.”

Advertisement

You can almost see the smirks of silliness lurking on the faces of Diamond and Silk as they read off of what appears to be a script of foolishness, though the sneaky smiles may just be evidence of their joy at being employed as conservative stooges again after being fired from Fox News earlier this year.



“The votes was pulled from Donald Trump and given to Biden, that’s the fraud inside of the system,” says one of the women (I still can’t tell which is Diamond and which is Silk), exhibiting the kind of absurd logic that the Trump campaign is leaning on to try and convince anyone who is still listening that he has a claim to the presidency.



What really cracked me up was the duo asking, apparently in all seriousness, “What was the legal reason for stopping the voting on election night?”

Advertisement

“This is going to have to go to the U.S. Supreme Court, because some constitutional laws were broken here,” one of them added, suggesting that voting concluding at the end of election day is an outrageous concept that needs to be challenged in the highest court in the land.

Obviously the law means nothing to these two, who likely don’t understand it outside of how they can use it as part of their comedy routine to pretend they have any understanding of how the electoral process or court system works.



Advertisement

But congratulations to Diamond and Silk for getting some more coins out of a sinking ship, I guess. They spent most of the weekend trending on Twitter due to the bump in relevancy they got from the increasingly irrelevant President Trump.