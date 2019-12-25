Diahann Carroll's West Hollywood Condo on Market for $4.2 million

Diahann Carroll, circa 2013 Photo : Valerie Macon ( Getty Images )

Rich folks know that real estate is real wealth.

And one diva knew its value.

The West Hollywood condominium of late, great entertainment icon Diahann Carroll has come on the market at $4.2 million, according to The Los Angeles Times.

Designed by Stephen Rieman and Mark Krasne, the two-bedroom, two-bathroom 17th floor high rise features antiqued mirrors, hand-stenciled doors and a wet bar.



The Bronx, NY born Oscar nominated Tony Award winner, who passed away in Oct. at age 84, converted one of the bedrooms of northeast corner condo into a library, and the master suite offers a collection of closets.



Variety reported that t he 31-story Sierra Towers has been home to a parade of high-profile residents — including Peter Lawford, George Hamilton, Sidney Poitier, David Geffen, Elton John, PJ Harvey and Carroll’s Dynasty co-star Joan Collins — throughout the years.