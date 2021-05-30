DHS Warns That White Supremacist Groups Might Target and Attack Tulsa Race Massacre Anniversary Events

Children pose for a photo in front of a mural marking Black Wall Street, also called the Greenwood Distric, June 18, 2020 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Black Wall Street Massacre happened in 1921 and was one of the worst race riots in the history of the United States where more than 35 square blocks of a predominantly black neighborhood were destroyed in two days of rioting leaving between 150-300 people dead. Photo : Win McNamee ( Getty Images )

White supremacists represent America’s greatest terrorism threat. The FBI has said it. The Department of Homeland Security has said it repeatedly. White conservative extremists keep on proving it. This is why government officials are constantly having to warn us that groups of the neo-Nazi variety might attack certain events —particularly those that commemorate the Black struggle against American racism. The latest example of this comes in the form of the DHS warning us that white supremacist groups could attack Tulsa race massacre anniversary events.

In a memo obtained by NBC News, the DHS warned that groups of angry white terrorists might target commemorative events that will take place on Monday, the 100th anniversary of the day a large mob of white terrorist—considered to be regular-degular American citizens at the time —who murdered hundreds of Black people and burned the affluent Black neighborhood in Tulsa, Okla ., known as “Black Wall Street” to the ground.

“We assess those upcoming commemoration events associated with the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre in Oklahoma probably are attractive targets for some racially or ethnically motivated violent extremist-white supremacists to commit violence,” the department reportedly wrote in the memo which didn’t mention any specific events.

From NBC:

“If anyone sees anything suspicious, across our city, report that,” Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin said in a press conference this week. Historically, white extremist groups have used tactics such as vehicle ramming, taking up small arms, using edged weapons or explosive devices for racially motivated attacks, the Homeland Security memo said. “Our goal is simple. We are here to protect the safety of all of the persons that are in our city,” Franklin said. “All Tulsa police officers are going to be involved in these events over the next several days.”

Listen: Monday might very well come and go without news of any white supremacist groups attacking any Tulsa-related events, but the fact that the government agency that is largely in charge of national security even needed to send a warning is very telling.

Imagine not being able to put on an event that recognizes America’s history of white terrorism without being confronted by today’s American white terrorism.

What a nation we live in, and what a time to be alive.