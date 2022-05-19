As the country waits for the Supreme Court’s decision on whether or not to overturn Roe V. Wade, the Department of Homeland Security is warning that the decision could lead to widespread violence around the country.



Axios got their hands on an unclassified DHS memo that points to social media threats targeting several groups, including Supreme Court Justices, healthcare providers and clergy members. The initial threats came after the May 2 leak of a SCOTUS draft opinion indicating that the Court is ready to reverse protections for a woman’s legal right to an abortion in the United States. The department warns that the threats could increase when the ultimate decision is handed down in May or June.

Companies that produce abortion-related medication, as well as companies that assist people seeking abortions with travel or funding, could also be at risk. Since the SCOTUS memo was leaked, several companies, including Starbucks, Apple, Microsoft and Amazon, announced plans to help employees access safe abortion care where needed.

According to the DHS memo, “Some racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists’ embrace of pro-life narratives may be linked to the perception of wanting to ‘save white children’ and ‘fight white genocide.’” But officials warn that there may also be violence from those who support abortion rights.

If Roe V. Wade is overturned, states will have the power to restrict access to abortion or enforce total bans. Once the decision is handed down, abortion would become illegal in at least 13 states, with more sure to follow.

While DHS plans to work with other federal and local agencies to prevent violence around the country, they say they won’t interfere with people’s right to protest on either side of the issue. “The department is committed to protecting Americans’ freedom of speech and other civil rights and civil liberties, including the right to peacefully protest,” a DHS spokesperson told AXIOS. “DHS is also committed to working with our partners across every level of government and the private sector to share timely information and intelligence, prevent all forms of violence, and to support law enforcement efforts to keep our communities safe.”