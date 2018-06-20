Photo: Alex Wong (Getty Images)

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen thought that she was going to enjoy a fine working Mexican dinner of migrant baby hearts and mothers’ tears Tuesday night until protesters learned where she was. According to CNN, “Protesters from the Metro D.C. Democratic Socialists of America came into MXDC Cocina Mexicana, a popular restaurant near the White House,” emerging as if they’d just unloaded from God’s chariot, carrying signs and shouting chants of “Shame” and “End family separation.”

Let me say that for the record, I don’t condone harassment. I also don’t condone being a heartless bitch who doesn’t understand the irony of separating migrant children from their loved ones while dining on the food of the same people whose lives she is destroying. Seriously, this is some Game of Thrones-level evil shit. At this point, Sarah Huckabee Sanders is sitting outside Nielsen’s bedroom door begging to learn from the master.

In video snippets, Nielsen was seen sitting in a dark section of the restaurant dining on appetizers of asylum papers and drinking a chalice of White House-brewed White Supremacy IPA (I don’t actually know if she was eating or drinking anything, but I’m assuming that someone this cold doesn’t need normal proteins and carbs; she probably meal-preps).

Protesters doing the Lord’s work shouted:

“Aren’t you a mother, too?”



“How do you sleep at night?”

“Do you hear the babies crying?”

“If kids don’t eat in peace, you don’t eat in peace.”

“No borders! No walls! Sanctuary for all!”

Nielsen left the restaurant and jumped onto the back of a fire-breathing dragon and got the fuck out of town (fine, she got into an SUV).

“The irony isn’t lost on us that this is a Mexican restaurant,” the group posted on its Facebook page, CNN reports. “Nielsen has led the program to tear apart families. We are here to tell her to put an end to separating families, to step down as head of the department, and that ICE and CBP must be abolished.”



The group posted the video on its Facebook page and noted that they won’t allow Nielsen to have peace if migrant families don’t have the same peace.

“We will not stand by and let Sec. Nielsen dine in peace, while she is directing her employees to tear little girls away from their mothers and crying boys away from their fathers at our border,” Margaret McLaughlin, a member of the Metro D.C. Democratic Socialists of America steering committee, said in a statement, CNN reports.