Photo: Michigan House

In a page out of Donald Trump’s playbook, Rep. Bettie Cook Scott (D-Detroit) went full racist when she allegedly referred to her opponent, Rep. Stephanie Chang (D-Detroit), as a “ching-chang” and “the ching-chong”

According to Detroit’s Metro Times, Scott used the slurs outside of polling places in Detroit, as she was talking to voters during Tuesday night’s election, which she ultimately lost to Chang (karma?).

But wait...it gets even more interesting. Chang, whose husband Sean Gray is black, says he also felt the racist wrath of Scott when she told him that he was a fool for marrying Chang.

After suffering her loss, Scott issued an apology in a statement through her representative, Bill Noakes, which read:

I deeply regret the comments I made that have proven hurtful to so many. Those are words I never should have said. I humbly apologize to Representative Chang, her husband, Mr. Gray, and to the broader Asian American community for those disparaging remarks. In the divisive age we find ourselves in, I should not contribute further to that divisiveness. I have reached out to Representative Chang to meet with her so that I may apologize to her in person. I pray she and the Asian American community can find it in their hearts to forgive me.

Advertisement

I pray that her eyebrows forgive her also.