While the NFL, Deshaun Watson and many of his accusers are trying to continue on with their lives and move past his sexual misconduct allegations, some of his accusers are not. Earlier this week, it was announced that Watson has complied with the terms of his 11-game suspension and is set to return during week 13 of the NFL season against his previous team, the Houston Texans.

However, that does not mean that some of his accusers are just letting this go. On Tuesday, Attorney Tony Buzbee said 10 out of the 24 women who made sexual harassment and assault accusations towards Watson are planning to attend his first game back against the Texans this Sunday, according to ESPN.

Buzbee said in a statement to ESPN, “Some of my clients asked to go. They thought it important to make clear that they are still here and that they matter.”

He continued, “Some of the women really want to attend the game to kind of make the statement, ‘Hey, we’re still here. We matter. Our voice was heard, and this is not something that’s over. [Sexual harassment and assault] happen every day in the United States.”

Many understanding people, like myself, see that this group of women are taking this opportunity to show solidarity and serve as a reminder to sports fans of what Watson was accused of doing. We all know that as Watson wins a couple of games, scores a few touchdowns and makes some highlight throws, people will start to forget about the ways he affected these women.

It’s already beginning to happen now. Users on Twitter have questioned why these women want to even be in the vicinity of a man they accused of sexual assault.

Unlike some people, I clearly understand why these women are showing up. I also hope that like me, these women will be cheering for the downfall of the Browns as long as Watson is playing for them.