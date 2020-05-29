The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
News

Derek Chauvin, Officer Involved in George Floyd's Death, Arrested and Charged With Manslaughter and 3rd-Degree Murder

Joe Jurado
Filed to:George Floyd
George FloydPOLICE BRUTALITYPOLICE VIOLENCEunarmed black manminnesotaminneapolisDerek Chauvin
Illustration for article titled Derek Chauvin, Officer Involved in George Floyds Death, Arrested and Charged With Manslaughter and 3rd-Degree Murder
Photo: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

The country has been reeling this week after graphic footage of George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minnesota police officers was released. After nationwide protests on Thursday night, one of the men responsible for Floyd’s death has finally been taken into custody.

Advertisement

On Friday afternoon, Commissioner of the Department of Public Safety John Harrington announced in a press conference that Derek Chauvin, the former police officer seen with his knee on Floyd’s neck, has been taken into custody. Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman also announced that the former officer has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. Currently, there’s no word on whether Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J Alexander Kueng, the other officers involved in Floyd’s death, will be arrested and charged as well.

Chauvin’s arrest was made by the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Floyd’s death is currently being investigated by multiple federal agencies, including the U.S Attorney’s Office, the Minneapolis branch of the FBI and the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division.

Advertisement

On Monday, Minneapolis police responded to a call about a counterfeit bill. Footage of the arrest shows that Floyd initially compiled with officers before falling to the ground. Chauvin had his knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes despite Floyd telling the officers he couldn’t breathe. On Tuesday, all four officers involved in the incident were fired by the Minneapolis Police Department. Bystanders recorded video of the incident that spread across social media, spurring national outrage.

Protests erupted in Minneapolis all week in the wake of Floyd’s death. Many were outraged that the men responsible had not been arrested and charged with Floyd’s death.

Joe Jurado

Jr Staff Writer @TheRoot. Watcher of wrestling, player of video games. Mr. Steal Your Disney+ Password.

