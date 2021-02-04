Department of Justice Dismisses Case Against Yale That Basically Alleged Reverse Discrimination

Photo : Postmodern Studio ( Shutterstock )

It’s a sad day for the whites. The Department of Justice has dismissed a case against Yale alleging that the school participated in the scourge that countless white folks across the country face: reverse racism.

According to A BC News, the DOJ filed a notice on Tuesday with the district court in Connecticut informing them that they would voluntarily dismiss the case filed against Yale in October 2020. The case focused on Yale’s admissions standards and accused the school of engaging in discriminatory practices against Asian and white undergraduate applicants.



From ABC News:



It also alleged that the university violated Title VI of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, which prohibits discrimination based on race, color or national origin in programs that receive federal financial assistance. The Supreme Court has ruled that colleges that receive federal funds can consider an applicants’ race, along with other factors, though the complaint alleged that Yale violated Title VI by “subjecting domestic, non-transfer Asian and white applicants to Yale College to unlawful discrimination on the ground of race.” The Justice Department also withdrew its notices to Yale of Title VI violation and noncompliance on Wednesday, university officials said. In August 2020, the DOJ demanded that Yale stop using race or national origin in its upcoming 2020-2021 admissions cycle, and gave the university until Aug. 27 to comply with its demands or risk facing a federal lawsuit

The school refused the DOJ’s initial demands, with Yale president Peter Salovey calling the lawsuit “baseless” and said the allegations presented were “based on inaccurate statistics and unfounded conclusions.” Talk that shit, Peter.

“Our admissions process has allowed Yale College to assemble an unparalleled student body, which is distinguished by its academic excellence and diversity,” Karen Peart, a spokesperson for Yale, said in a statement to ABC News. “Yale has steadfastly maintained that its process complies fully with Supreme Court precedent, and we are confident that the Justice Department will agree.” Peart also said the school was “pleased” with the DOJ’s decision to withdraw the case.

Students for Fair Admissions, the anti-affirmative action advocacy group that has filed similar cases against Yale and Harvard, was not so pleased with the decision. Edward Blum, president of the organization has said he was “disappointed” with the DOJ’s decision and intends to file another case against Yale.

“Using race and ethnicity in college admissions decisions is unfair, unconstitutional and is fraying the social fabric that holds our nation together,” Edward Blum, the president of the organization, told the New York Times.

Yes, ensuring that bias doesn’t prevent Black and brown students from receiving an education is what’s tearing at our social fabric. These people are just goofy, y’all. Instead of wasting all this energy fighting affirmative action, why don’t they just tell those kids to pull themselves up by their bootstraps and that they can’t blame racism for their problems?



I mean, that’s only what they’ve been telling us for decades.

