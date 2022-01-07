Denzel Washington is the best actor working today. It’s not up for debate. Therefore, if he’s directing you, and wants you to play a scene a certain way, you should probably just listen to his advice.



Apparently, Ellen Pompeo didn’t get the memo when Denzel directed an episode of Grey’s Anatomy back in 2016.

In September, the actress revealed on her podcast that the director “went HAM on my ass” when she wanted to improvise in a scene, and he had different ideas. Her response, “Listen, motherfucker, this is my show!” led to an online firestorm for Pompeo.

Class act that he is, Denzel avoided the issue during an interview with Variety, claiming he didn’t remember that happening, “No, no.” He then smiled and said, “But it’s all good.”

Guess that means we’ll never really know what happened on set that day. Honestly, the truth is probably somewhere in between.

Denzel is promoting his latest directorial effort, A Journal for Jordan starring Michael B. Jordan, and the upcoming The Tragedy of Macbeth on AppleTV+.

To the surprise of no one, his performance in The Tragedy of Macbeth is already receiving rave reviews, and will likely score him a ninth Oscar nomination.

Look, do we have to do the whole nomination process? Can’t we just go ahead and give him the Best Actor award? Let’s be honest, if he’s on the list, the answer should always be Denzel.

And about that ongoing question on who’s the next Denzel, the man himself has a few thoughts.

“What does the next Denzel mean?” Washington said. “Does that mean there can only be one?”

After discussing actors like Mahershala Ali and Jamie Foxx with the interviewer, Denzel put a final button on the issue saying, “It doesn’t have to be one person.”

A Journal for Jordan is currently in theaters and The Tragedy of Macbeth hits AppleTV+ Friday, Jan. 14.