Democrats are already facing an uphill battle as the midterm election approaches—and the loss of support from Black voters could be a devastating blow. Since Biden was elected to office in 2020, the support from Black voters has decreased by more than 20 percent.

Pittsburgh activist and 1Hood Media Community Group founder Jasiri X explained to NBC News the issues that remain the crux of our frustration.

“There’s been a direct attack on our voting rights that hasn’t been addressed. We did all of this organizing around police reform but the opposite has happened. It’s almost like we’re last on the agenda,” he stated.

Advertisement

Last year, Biden’s approval rating amongst Black voters was 87 percent. Currently, it is at 63 percent. The Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison insists that the Biden administration has provided extensive funding for Black owned businesses as well as HBCUs.

There is more work to be done, but Harrison insists that addressing issues pertaining to the Black community is a complex process. “We particularly want to do more but we got to have more votes in the United States Senate in order to do it,” he said.

Other issues, such as inflation and Biden’s inaction regarding student loan forgiveness and pandemic relief, have also disenchanted Black voters. In 2020, Black voters were responsible for reviving Biden’s political career in the South Carolina primary. That victory helped him land the Democratic nomination.

Biden has diversified the Supreme Court, White House and Federal Reserve. However, there is still more he can do when it comes to the plight of Black Americans. If he can send $40 billion in aid to Ukraine, then U.S. citizens shouldn’t be that far behind when it comes to receiving the help they need.