'Democracy Is at Stake': Glynda Carr, Judith Browne Dianis and Rashad Robinson on Wielding Black Political Power at The Root Institute

As Black people in America in the midst of a political movement and a pandemic, what are the most pressing issues that we should be paying attention to in November? Healthcare? Police reform? Education?
Regardless of your policy issue of choice, Rashad Robinson, president of Color of Change, reminds us that there’s still much work to be done. While Black people are present and accounted for in the political process (especially Black women), let’s not mistake our presence for political power: There’s a difference.
“We can’t mistake a Black president for ending systemic racism or thinking that we are post-racial,” says Robinson.
To finish off The Root Institute’s politics-themed week, I am joined by thought leaders—Glynda Carr, Judith Browne Dianis and Rashad Robinson.
See the entire conversation above.
