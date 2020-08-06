The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
'Democracy Is at Stake': Glynda Carr, Judith Browne Dianis and Rashad Robinson on Wielding Black Political Power at The Root Institute

fleon12
Felice León
Filed to:The Root Institute
The Root Institute2020 Presidential Race2020 electionBlack votersblack voter suppressionGlynda CarrJudith Browne DianisRashad Robinson
As Black people in America in the midst of a political movement and a pandemic, what are the most pressing issues that we should be paying attention to in November? Healthcare? Police reform? Education?

Regardless of your policy issue of choice, Rashad Robinson, president of Color of Change, reminds us that there’s still much work to be done. While Black people are present and accounted for in the political process (especially Black women), let’s not mistake our presence for political power: There’s a difference.

“We can’t mistake a Black president for ending systemic racism or thinking that we are post-racial,” says Robinson.

To finish off The Root Institute’s politics-themed week, I am joined by thought leaders—Glynda Carr, Judith Browne Dianis and Rashad Robinson.

See the entire conversation above.

Felice León

Afro-Cuban woman that was born and branded in New York. When León isn't actually creating cool videos, she's thinking of cool videos that she can create.

