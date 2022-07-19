While Primetime’s name may suggest that he’s all about himself, his actions show that he’s all about the team.

In an Instagram post, Deion Sanders, NFL Hall of Famer and head coach of the Jackson State University football team, committed to donating half of his salary to assist with the renovations being done at the team’s football operations facility.

Constance Schwartz-Morini, the co-founder of SMAC Entertainment, a talent management company that represents Sanders, says in the video that the budget for the renovations has run out and insists that the difference could be made up if Sanders donated a quarter of his salary.

In the video, which has now been watched more than 44,000 times, Sanders commits to donating more and says, “I’ll put half on it to get this done. If you don’t believe me, check me. I will send you the receipts.”

When Sanders came on as head coach, he signed a deal worth $1.2 million over four years, giving him an average salary of $300,000.



Primetime’s commitment comes as no surprise as he has called out in the past the lack of resources at HBCUs when it comes to athletics and education.

The HBCU plans to have the new operations facility done by Aug. 4, the day before camp starts and a month before the regular season starts, when they play Florida A&M on Sept. 4 in Miami. The facility will include a new state-of-the-art players lounge, meeting areas, coach’s offices and locker rooms, according to the Mississippi Clarion-Ledger.

During the 2021 season, the team had a strong year finishing 11-2. But Sanders’s biggest accomplishment may have come at the end of 2021 when the N0. 1 overall recruit in the 2022 class, Travis Hunter, decided to sign with Jackson State instead of Florida State, the hall of famer’s alma mater—which got some fellow head coaches upset.