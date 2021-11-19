The balls on this guy.

The defense attorney for the men who killed Ahmaud Arbery sunk to a new low Friday, calling peaceful protests led by Black clergy “a public lynching.”



Seriously.

Kevin Gough is the same lawyer who has tried multiple times to get a Georgia judge to ban Black pastors, including Jesse Jackson and Al Sharpton, from sitting in the gallery during the murder trial of his client, William “Roddy” Bryan and two other men, Travis and Greg McMichael.



All three are charged with killing Arbery last year, not that there’s much doubt about what happened since they recorded themselves chasing, threatening and finally killing Arbery, who was unarmed and had committed no crimes. You know, basically a public lynching.



Gough, though, wants the judge and jury to believe it’s his clients who are suffering.





From the Atlanta Journal Constitution:

Arguing Friday for a mistrial over what he called undue influence by the “woke mob” outside the courthouse, the embattled attorney representing one of three white men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s killing likened the demonstrations to “a public lynching.” Kevin Gough has been widely criticized over his repeated attempts to have demonstrations prohibited on courthouse grounds and high-profile civil rights leaders banned from the gallery. In response to his remarks about the Revs. Al Sharpton and Jesse Jackson, hundreds of Black clergy members descended on the courthouse Thursday. They hosted a prayer vigil before leading demonstrators on a march through Brunswick. “This is not 1915. This is not 1923. There are not thousands of people outside with pitchforks and baseball bats,” said Gough, who represents William “Roddie” Bryan. “But I would respectfully submit to the court that this is the 21st century equivalent. This case has been infected by things that have nothing to do with the guilt or innocence of these defendants.”

We have no words, but fortunately the judge in the case, Timothy Walmsley, knew exactly what to tell Gough in response to his requests for a mistrial: Absolutely not.