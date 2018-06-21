Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

On Thursday, first lady Melania Trump made a surprise trip to see firsthand a border detention facility where children were being held after being separated from their parents.



According to Reuters, Melania, aka Ofdonald, popped up in McAllen, Texas, so that she could see the devastation that her husband’s administration has caused.

If Melania doesn’t sit her complicit ass down somewhere.

In fact, I hope when Melania gets there, she has several seats. All of the seats. If she really cared and really wanted to see an end to these atrocities, she could’ve easily just waited until the evening after she placed her handmaid’s bonnet on her nightstand; she could have walked down to the executive basement, pulled up a chair next to the coffin where her husband sleeps and talked to him about how to end this.

Melania dropping by the detention center is damage control. You hear me? I said, damage control!

Isn’t it fitting that Melania found her moral compass a day after her husband signed an executive order to end the policy that his administration put in place?Isn’t is just like the Trumps to send the first lady to the internment camps where children are being held just for a photo op? Isn’t it just like the president to waffle on the issue of stealing children at the borders, which is not only his policy but a policy that he totally supported and could’ve ended at anytime to keep this whole “visiting a detention facility/photo-op” thing from looking as if Melania is hurting, too?

I can’t state this emphatically enough: Fuck Melania. I’m tired of her becoming the bastion of white angel feathers who just happens to be married to an abhorrent sack of sherbet extract. She is no damsel. She’s the Bonnie to his Clyde, the Beelze to his Bub. She’s been right their riding with him through all of this, so to act as if now, after weeks of images of families being torn from their loved ones, she just had to get on a plane to see this all herself is such bullshit.

The news is now being spun that Melania pressured her husband into signing the executive order on Wednesday that would stop the separation of families at the border. But that sounds like bullshit to me. In fact, whenever the president steers too far away from his deplorable, white supremacist base, the White House always tries to center Melania or his daughter Ivanka as the moral compass that guides him back home. Remember, shortly after Trump was elected, Ivanka had been nicknamed the “Trump whisperer,” which is creepy AF.

Here is how Trump spun it on Wednesday: “Ivanka feels very strongly, my wife feels very strongly about it, I feel very strongly about it. I think anybody with a heart would feel very strongly about it. We don’t like to see families separated.”



This whole thing is maddening when the president is a lying-ass liar who refuses to acknowledge that this entire fiasco is his doing, but I’m equally tired of Melania and God’s most favorite maker of casual wear, Ivanka, being allowed to disconnect themselves from this administration when it proves convenient.

All of y’all Trumps are complicit in the stealing of children and no photo op is going to change that. Melania married this sack of afterbirth and now she wants to act like she’s not in bed with him. Well, just because they sleep in separate bedrooms, it doesn’t mean they don’t share a Netflix account. Melania gets no points for showing up weeks later; she doesn’t get points for standing up after the fact; she doesn’t get points for her “Be Best” initiative or her plans to aid children when she can’t even keep her own husband from Twitter trolling. At best, she’s a trophy wife, assuming, of course, that trophy is for “Best Supporting Deplorable in a Daytime Drama.”