On Friday, John Mulaney’s stop at Ohio State University’s Value City Arena during his “From Scratch” tour featured a surprise appearance from the controversial Dave Chappelle. Audience members were forced to lock up their phones beforehand, so there is no footage of his 15-minute set.



However, those in attendance took to social media to express how Chappelle told transphobic and homophobic jokes before Mulaney came out on stage and hugged him at the end of his performance.



One fan tweeted:

“y’all ever hear ~12,000 people laugh at a transphobic joke, while you’re a trans person in the audience who didn’t know the transphobic comedian would make a surprise appearance at the John Mulaney show? yeah. wasn’t fun. fuck you D.C.”

Another one shared:

“my favorite part of tonight was when dave chappelle ambushed us at the john mulaney show, told a bunch of transphobic jokes, a massive stadium of people laughed, and then john mulaney hugged him at the end”

In addition to the criticism both men have received, Isaiah Lee—the man who allegedly attacked Chappelle earlier this month at the Netflix Is A Joke festival in Los Angeles—shared that his offensive stand up material is what spurred him into action. In an exclusive interview with The New York Post, Lee stated:

“I identify as bisexual … and I wanted him to know what he said was triggering. I wanted him to know that next time, he should consider first running his material by people it could affect.” Lee also shared that his own personal circumstances led him to rushing the stage on May 3. “I’m also a single dad and my son is 5. It’s a struggle and I wanted Dave Chappelle to know it’s not a joke.”

The misdemeanors Lee currently face include battery, unauthorized access to the stage area during a performance, commission of an act that delays the event or interferes with the performer and possessing a deadly weapon with intent to assault.