The Classic GAP hoodie is getting another Dapper Dan remix just in time for the holidays. Harlem’s best-dressed resident, the legendary fashion designer Dapper Dan and GAP are joining forces once again on a new collection of DAP hoodies. ​​



This latest limited-edition collection features three plaid and one herringbone-inspired pattern with a DAP Harlem logo front and center.

For the launch, Dan is showing his beloved Harlem some special love. The new hoodies drop at GAP’s Harlem store on Tuesday, November 29. The collection will launch to the rest of the world on gap.com on Wednesday, November 30 at noon EST, where all of the new styles will be available for $128.

But be warned, if you want your own DAP Harlem hoodie, you’d better not sleep. The last DAP drop back in March 2022 sold out immediately, with plenty of fans ready to pounce.

To celebrate the launch of the new collection, Dap has a day-full of events planned. Beginning at 9 am, he’ll be on hand at Harlem’s GAP store on November 29 to sign hoodies.

From there, GAP and Dap will launch their Gap House Sessions series with nonprofit youth development and social justice organization, The Brotherhood Sister Sol (“BroSis”). Dan will kick things off with an inspirational discussion with local Harlem youth. There will also be performances from the Peace Poets and other surprises. And in honor of Giving Tuesday, GAP is proudly donating $100,000 to BroSis to further its commitment to arts, education and community.

Daniel Day, AKA Dapper Dan made a name for himself in the early 1980s by putting his unique high-fashion twist on street style. His creativity led to stars like Salt-N-Pepa, LL Cool J, Diddy and Jay-Z looking to him to get red carpet ready. Dan writes about his inspiring journey in his memoir Dapper Dan Made in Harlem.

