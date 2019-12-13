Damn, Cory Booker: NJ Senator Fails to Make Next Democratic Debate

Photo : Win McNamee ( Getty Images )

New Jersey senator and 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Cory Booker’s can-do spirit is still intact despite dismal fundraising and sad polling numbers, both of which will keep him off the debate stage on Dec. 19.



“Today is the deadline for the DNC’s December debate qualifying threshold — and while I may not be on the debate stage next Thursday, thanks to the outpouring of support over the past few weeks, we know there’s a path to victory, and we no longer need the debate stage to get there,” Booker tweeted.

Advertisement

Despite all signs pointing to Booker not being a major contender in the race, he still believes he’s got a fighting chance.

“I’m not sticking around for vanity or ego—I’m in this to win it because I believe I’m the best candidate to beat Donald Trump and lead this country to higher ground,” he wrote.

Booker’s been polling around 1 percent, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released Tuesday. Unlike the 1 percent that Trump caters too, Booker’s 1 percent poll numbers mean that 1 percent of those polled prefer Booker over the other candidates.

Which, well, it sucks.

From the New York Post:

Booker raised more than $6 million in the third quarter, but his fundraising still lags behind the front-runners in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, including Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. To qualify for the debate, candidates must reach 4 percent backing in at least four national or early-state polls or 6 percent support in at least two early-state polls from qualified pollsters. Candidates must also have at least 200,000 unique donors, including at least 800 donors in at least 20 states or territories.

Advertisement

The Post notes that Biden, Sanders, Warren, Andrew Yang...wait, Tom Steyer (who the fuck is this guy?) and “Bitch, what you mean you ain’t got no damn forks,” aka Amy Klobuchar, aka Ca$h Doll, have made the cut and Booker and kompromat Tulsi Gabbard haven’t.

The next debate will be hosted by PBS NewsHour and Politico and will be on most cable networks and will be super boring unless someone brings Klobuchar a salad without a fucking fork!