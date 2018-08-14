Photo: Rob Carr (Getty Images)

Jerry Jones, the good ole boy owner of the Dallas Cowboys; the spark plug and igniter of racial flames in the NFL; the spouter of the phrase “toe on the line” to explain how all his players would not be protesting during the national anthem—won’t comment on footage showing him wearing his hat as the anthem played.



According to Yahoo Sports, Jones was spotted wearing a Cowboys hat as the national anthem played during a team practice last month, which anyone who has been smacked in the back of the neck and told to take that damn hat off your head (looking at you, dad) knows is disrespectful.

Writer Calvin Jones of the Athletic asked Jones about hat-gate and he refused to comment.



Jones, the brandisher of the whip in the Cowboys locker room, who’s big on respecting the anthem, had nothing to say about his level of disrespect for the country.

Remember it was Jones who came out early to note that all of his players would be standing for the anthem, no matter what NFLPA decided. For Jones, it was a matter of respect for the country and he wasn’t going to allow his players to “disrespect the anthem” even if the players who kneeled during the anthem were actually protesting racial injustice and police brutality.

“Our policy is that you stand for the anthem, toe on the line,” Jones said, Yahoo Sports reports.



Seems like Jones is running his team much like the president is running the country—a place where everyone needs to listen to what I say but stop being critical of what I do. One would think that someone who demands that all of his players stand for the anthem would be smart enough to know that he probably shouldn’t be disrespecting the flag by wearing a hat. Well, that one would be wrong. Jones is a good ole boy and much like the police, the president and the owner of America’s team, the rules don’t apply.