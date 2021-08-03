Do you want to continue the Yee-Haw Agenda down the “Old Town Road?” Well...now you can do it in Bey style.

On Monday afternoon, Ivy Park dropped an ad announcing their newest line, Ivy Park Denim. The promo video stars none other than beloved and Emmy-winning actor Glynn Turman (Cooley High, A Different World, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom). It’s a perfect casting, given Turman’s ongoing passion for showcasing the American history of Black cowboys and cowgirls.



“An accomplished horseman and rodeo champion off-screen, he and his wife, Jo-Ann, co-founded and direct a free western-style summer camp, ‘Camp Gid D Up,’ for inner-city and at-risk youth,” the caption reads.

“In 1999, Glynn Turman won the state’s Regional Team Roping Finals and placed in the top 5 in the National US Team Roping Champion Finals,” the caption continues. “In 2011 Glynn was inducted into the Western Heritage Multi-Cultural Museum’s Hall of Fame. And this year for Juneteenth he saw his lifelong work to bring the Black Rodeo to television realized on CBS.”



To further celebrate Turman’s enthusiasm for the Black rodeo life and legacy, this ad is a family affair—it also stars Turman’s granddaughter, Melinda.



“So blessed to represent Black cowboys/girl with my Grandfather Glynn Turman,” Melinda writes in her own Instagram caption, thanking Ivy Park for including her.



While promoting his 2020 film Justine, Turman beamed on the phone as we talked about his 35-year tenure with the Bill Pickett Rodeo and his desire to participate in Westerns starring Black cowboys and cowgirls. On that note, there’s an upcoming project called The Outlaw Johnny Black directed by Michael Jai White on Turman’s IMDb page.



As for the upcoming collection, the ad showcases a jean jacket and jeans, button-up top, short shorts and some assless chaps, mostly lined with the well-known Adidas stripes. This promo spot is definitely a teaser, since we don’t have any release date or pricing details at the moment.



For more information about Turman and the new line, head to ivypark.com.





