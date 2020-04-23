D.C's Historical Ben's Chili Bowl Among Small Businesses Still Waiting for Government Loans

Photo : Selam Baradat ( AFP via Getty Images )

It was already horrible news that the $349 billion set aside for small businesses struggling during the pandemic ran out of money on April 16, barely two weeks after it was released. To find out that much of that money went to large restaurant chains and publicly traded companies while many local favorites are struggling to stay open made the news doubly so.

Advertisement

WJLA reports that beloved Washington, D.C. icon Ben’s Chili Bowl is fighting to stay afloat while waiting for Congress to add more funding to the Payment Protection Program.

“The COVID-19 hit us hard, we’ve had to consolidate, we’re just working out of here for carryout and delivery,” Ben’s Chili Bowl co-owner Sage Ali told WJLA. The restaurant chain, which has been a part of the D.C. community for 61 years, has four locations within the D.C area but only its landmark U-Street location is currently open. “We were looking to really have our best year yet. And all of a sudden this hit and it just took us in a very, very different direction, ” said Ali.

Advertisement

The company applied for a loan through the Paycheck Protection Program but have yet to acquire approval. The program has come under scrutiny as money meant for small businesses has gone to over 100 publicly traded companies. Earlier this week, Shake Shack announced that it would return the $10 million loan it received from the program. On Thursday, Kura Sushi and Sweetgreen joined Shake Shack in returning money they received from the program.



Ben’s Chili Bowl is hoping to see a portion of the additional $310 billion that is part of a relief package the House is set to vote on Thursday. The total price tag of the bill is $484 billion and will be used exclusively for small businesses and hospitals.



Jimmy Kimmel Is Dressing Up for #FormalFriday and You Can Read on The Inventory

Despite the current setbacks, Ali still has hope that Ben’s Chili Bowl will weather the storm. “We look forward to continuing for the next 60 years...we will all get through this, not just us, but the community,” Ali told WJLA.

