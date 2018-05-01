Photo: Prince George’s County, Md., Police Department

Nathan Clinkscale, a 25-year-old Washington, D.C. police officer, was arrested Monday and charged with third-degree sex offense after allegedly having sex with a 14-year-old girl.

According to Maryland’s Prince George’s County Police Department, the 14-year-old’s mother found Clinkscale and the girl in the basement of her Upper Marlboro, Md., home. According to authorities, the officer admitted to having “consensual” sex with the teen he met on a dating app called Interracial Cupid.

“The allegations against him are disgraceful, and do not represent the standards of ethics our sworn officers are committed to upholding every day,” the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia said in a written statement.

Clinkscale is an officer in the 5th District, in Northeast Washington, and is currently being held in a Prince George’s County jail.