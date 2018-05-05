Screenshot: YouTube

For the last 13 years, Cyntoia Brown, a sex trafficking victim, has been serving a life sentence in a Tennessee jail for killing her pimp. Brown, who was tried as an adult when she was 16 years old, caught the media’s attention when activists and celebrities rallied for a new trial or for her to be granted clemency. And almost a year later, Brown has been granted a clemency hearing for May 23.



According to the NY Times, Brown’s clemency petition will be heard by Tennessee’s Board of Probation and Parole, and the decision will be in their hands whether or not to release Brown.

When Brown was 16-years-old, she fatally shot her pimp Johnny “Kut Throat” Allen, who forced her into prostitution. Brown’s story caught the media attention when Me Facing Life: Cyntoia’s Story, a 2011 documentary by filmmaker Dan Birman, resurfaced on social media. Celebrities like Rihanna and Kim Kardashian amplified Brown’s story.

Tennessee State Representative Jeremy Faison (R), has been pushing for Brown’s release, and cites that the laws that were in place at the time of her sentencing were not fair. And in 2016, he attempted to introduce a bill that would require the review of life sentences handed down to juveniles after serving 15 years, but the bill was never passed.

“Did she kill the guy? Absolutely. Did we have proof of why she killed him? No, we don’t,” Faison said. “She was the victim of a man who picked her up when she was 16.”

But not everyone is in favor of Brown being granted clemency. Like Jeff Burks, the man who prosecuted Brown when she was a teen. Burks thinks that Brown isn’t a victim, because she actually tried to recruit someone to rob her pimp after she killed him.

“What should the law be as to a 16-year-old who does this? I don’t weigh in on that,” he said. “But the facts of the case, I have a strong position on.”

The rest of Brown’s life is now in the governor’s hands and Burks truly hopes Gov. Bill Haslam considers a pardon.