It seems congratulations are in order for Harriet and Genius: Aretha star Cynthia Erivo.

Per Deadline, the Emmy, Grammy and Tony-award winning actress is set to star and produce in an upcoming Netflix sci-fi feature Blink Speed. Based on the short story of the same name by Eric Brown, Erivo will play a “young woman plagued by a rare and mysterious savant ability after a near-death experience. Her new skill may also be the key to unlocking the truth behind her fractured memory and past.” Brown will be in charge of penning the script while The Trial of the Chicago 7's Matt Jackson will serve as producer alongside Erivo and Solome Williams under their Edith’s Daughter production banner.

Just one letter short of an EGOT, Erivo was recently nominated at this year’s Golden Globe Awards for Best Performance By An Actress In A Limited Series, Anthology Series, Or A Motion Picture Made For Television for her role as Aretha on the aforementioned highly popular Nat Geo drama Genius: Aretha. Though she unfortunately lost to Kate Winslet, she still has a chance to secure the “W” at the 2022 TV Critic’s Choice Award as she’s up for Best Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television for Genius as well.

Additionally, Erivo will also be seen next starring opposite Ariana Grande in the upcoming film adaptation of the long-running, highly successful Broadway musical, Wicked. She’ll be taking on the role of Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West and “fr enemy” to Grande’s Glinda, the Good Witch. Production is set to begin this summer.

While there’s no word yet on a potential date for Blink Speed, trust when we know—you will, too.