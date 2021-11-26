What’s Blacker than Black Friday? The Root’s Blackity-Black list of Cyber Weekend deals from Black-owned and founded businesses, back for another year with fresh discounts and vendors! Settle in, get your browse on and enjoy some great deals along with your leftovers this weekend, whether shopping old favorites or discovering new ones. Our goal? To make it easier for you to shop Black this holiday season...because we’ve got the goods!
Accessories & Jewelry
ByChari: 20% off on all jewelry with code GRATEFUL2021
Coco & Breezy: 60% off select styles
E-Marie Travel: 20% off on all accessories with code OPRAH21; 30% off travel blankets and boss blankets with the code BF21
Loza Tam: $10 off all turbans, no code required
Grace Eleyae: BOGO free sitewide - No Code Needed
Lace by Tanaya: 50% off everything with the code BLACKFRIDAY 2021
Privé Reveaux: 30% off everything w/code BFWEEK30
Simone I. Smith: 50% off plus additional 20% off on all S.I.S. jewelry; 10% off all Sister Love, Black Love and Rock the Bells collections
Tribal Eyes: 20% off plus shipping with code HOLIDAY20
Wrap Life: Up to 50% off sitewide - no code needed
Apparel/Footwear
Autumn Adeigbo: Made-to-order pieces are 20 percent off only on Black Friday; on Cyber Monday, the entire boutique is 25 percent off.
EleVen by Venus: Cyber Week Sale on select items
Good American 25% off sitewide code with BF25
Iconi: Up to 70% off on all activewear
In x Out Apparel: up to 75% off sitewide with the code BF2021
Jessica Rich Collection: 50% sitewide only on Black Friday with the code BLACK21
KaAn’s Designs: 30% off with code THANKFUL21
Love Dot: 25% off entire store through 12/31/21; no code necessar
Nappy Head Club: 25% off sitewide
Rebecca Allen: 20% off everything, including clearance
Riot Swim: 35% off sitewide with the code BFCM
Rochelle Porter: 30% off sitewide, no code needed
Savage x Fenty: 65% off sitewide
Souk & Sepia: $35 off $125 with the code BLK35; $55 off $175 with the code BLK55; $75 off $225 with the code BLK75
Tori Soudan: Save 30 percent on all styles with code SHOP30
Ubuntu Life: 30% out sitewide - no code needed
Viva La Silk: 40% off sitewide with the code BLACKFRIDAY40
Beauty/Grooming
4C Only: 20% off everything; no code needed
54 Thrones: 20% sitewide; free butter with orders over $100
241 Cosmetics: 20% off sitewide through 12/1 with code #THANKFUL4YOU
Ace Beauté: 40% off sitewide with code BLACKFRIDAY40; exclusions apply
Beauty Bakerie: 40% off sitewide
Bevel: 20% off sitewide - no code needed
Bolden Beauty: 30% off sitewide with code BF30
Bread Beauty Supply: 20% off sitewide with code BREADFRIDAY
Briogeo: 25% off sitewide with code HOLIDAY
Carol’s Daughter: Up to 50% sitewide; no code needed
Coloured Raine: 30%-50% off select items
CurlMix: 30% of the entire fragrance free collection
Curls: $30 for the Blackity Black Friday Box
Danessa Myricks: 40% off with code HOLIDAYCODE40; exclusions apply
Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin: 25% off through 11/29
Glory Skincare: 20% off sitewide with code HOLIDAY20
Hue Noir: 30% off orders of $10 or more through 11/29 with code BLACKFRIDAY
Juvia’s Place: Up to 70% off sitewide
Kaleidoscope Hair Products: Up to 65% off in a 4-part Black Friday sale on select items
Mented Cosmetics: 30% off sitewide, plus up to 3 free gifts
Oui the People: Save up to 15% plus a free sheet mask with every order.
Oyin Handmade: 30% off with code BF30 - orders over $60 ship free in continental US
Pat McGrath Labs: 25% off $50; 30% off $150; 35% off $250 of select items
Pattern Beauty: 25% off sitewide
Pear Nova: 50% off with code NOVA50 until 11/29
Pholk Beauty: All moisturizers 20% off; no code needed
Scotch Porter: Save up to 50% off collections, bundles and single items; exclusions apply
Shani Darden: 25% off almost everything
Sienna Naturals: BOGO 50% sitewide with code HOLIDAY
The Lip Bar: up 40% off sitewide
TPH by Taraji: Build your own bundle for 20% off
Food
Blk & Bold: 30% off sitewide with code BLK21
Cup of Té: 30% off sitewide with code BLACKOUT
Mama’s Biscuits: 20% off all orders over $40 or more with code HOLIDAY2021
McBride Sisters Wines: 45% off select sets; 25% off select wines
My Fabulous Food: 25% off sitewide with code SAVE25
Sun Goddess Wines: $20 off $50 with code GET20
Trufflin’: 20% off sitewide with code THANKS21
Home/Lifestyle
125 Collection: 25% off sitewide
Effortless Composition: Shop BOGO deals or 30% off with code BF30; buy 2 candleholders, get a 3rd free with code CANDLESBOGO
Forvr Mood: 15% off $75 with code BF15; 20% off $100 with code BF20; 25% off $125 with code BF25; get 25% off $150 plus 2 free mini holiday candles with code BF25GWP
Garden24: 30% off everything with code JOY30
Global Attic: 30% off the Black Friday Collection with code BLKFRI21
Harlem Candle Co.: $5 off $45 with code 5OFF; $10 off $85 with code 10OFF; $15 off $100+ with code 15OFF; $20 off $120+ with code 20OFF; free shipping on all orders over $125
Izzy & Liv: 35% off sitewide plus free tee with $25 order and free shipping on orders over $50 with code: BETONBLACK
Ivory Paper Co.: Up to 35% off sitewide - no code needed
Kaiem: Up to 40% off sitewide
NiLu: 15% off sitewide
Trill Paws: 25% off sitewide with code BLACKFRIDAY25
Kids/Games
A Kid’s Book About Series: 30% off book purchases under $50; 40% off purchases over $50; excludes bundles, subscriptions, and apparel.
Puzzle Huddle: 20% off applied at checkout - No code needed
Wellness
Anser: 30% off sitewide with code BF30
Golde: 20% off sitewide, applied at checkout
Sanctuaire: 20% off sitewide, only this weekend
