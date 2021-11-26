Advertisement

What’s Blacker than Black Friday? The Root’s Blackity-Black list of Cyber Weekend deals from Black-owned and founded businesses, back for another year with fresh discounts and vendors! Settle in, get your browse on and enjoy some great deals along with your leftovers this weekend, whether shopping old favorites or discovering new ones. Our goal? To make it easier for you to shop Black this holiday season...because we’ve got the goods!

Accessories & Jewelry

ByChari: 20% off on all jewelry with code GRATEFUL2021



Coco & Breezy: 60% off select styles

E-Marie Travel: 20% off on all accessories with code OPRAH21; 30% off travel blankets and boss blankets with the code BF21

Loza Tam: $10 off all turbans, no code required

Grace Eleyae: BOGO free sitewide - No Code Needed

Lace by Tanaya: 50% off everything with the code BLACKFRIDAY 2021



Privé Reveaux: 30% off everything w/code BFWEEK30



Simone I. Smith: 50% off plus additional 20% off on all S.I.S. jewelry; 10% off all Sister Love, Black Love and Rock the Bells collections

Tribal Eyes: 20% off plus shipping with code HOLIDAY20

Wrap Life: Up to 50% off sitewide - no code needed

Autumn Adeigbo: Made-to-order pieces are 20 percent off only on Black Friday; on Cyber Monday, the entire boutique is 25 percent off.

EleVen by Venus: Cyber Week Sale on select items

Good American 25% off sitewide code with BF25

Iconi: Up to 70% off on all activewear



In x Out Apparel: up to 75% off sitewide with the code BF2021

Jessica Rich Collection: 50% sitewide only on Black Friday with the code BLACK21



KaAn’s Designs: 30% off with code THANKFUL21

Love Dot: 25% off entire store through 12/31/21; no code necessar



Nappy Head Club: 25% off sitewide

Rebecca Allen: 20% off everything, including clearance



Riot Swim: 35% off sitewide with the code BFCM

Rochelle Porter: 30% off sitewide, no code needed

Savage x Fenty: 65% off sitewide



Souk & Sepia: $35 off $125 with the code BLK35; $55 off $175 with the code BLK55; $75 off $225 with the code BLK75

Tori Soudan: Save 30 percent on all styles with code SHOP30



Ubuntu Life: 30% out sitewide - no code needed

Viva La Silk: 40% off sitewide with the code BLACKFRIDAY40

4C Only: 20% off everything; no code needed



54 Thrones: 20% sitewide; free butter with orders over $100

241 Cosmetics: 20% off sitewide through 12/1 with code #THANKFUL4YOU

Ace Beauté: 40% off sitewide with code BLACKFRIDAY40; exclusions apply

Beauty Bakerie: 40% off sitewide



Bevel: 20% off sitewide - no code needed



Bolden Beauty: 30% off sitewide with code BF30



Bread Beauty Supply: 20% off sitewide with code BREADFRIDAY

Briogeo: 25% off sitewide with code HOLIDAY

Carol’s Daughter: Up to 50% sitewide; no code needed

Coloured Raine: 30%-50% off select items

CurlMix: 30% of the entire fragrance free collection

Curls: $30 for the Blackity Black Friday Box

Danessa Myricks: 40% off with code HOLIDAYCODE40; exclusions apply

Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin: 25% off through 11/29



Glory Skincare: 20% off sitewide with code HOLIDAY20



Hue Noir: 30% off orders of $10 or more through 11/29 with code BLACKFRIDAY



Juvia’s Place: Up to 70% off sitewide

Kaleidoscope Hair Products: Up to 65% off in a 4-part Black Friday sale on select items

Mented Cosmetics: 30% off sitewide, plus up to 3 free gifts



Oui the People: Save up to 15% plus a free sheet mask with every order.



Oyin Handmade: 30% off with code BF30 - orders over $60 ship free in continental US

Pat McGrath Labs: 25% off $50; 30% off $150; 35% off $250 of select items

Pattern Beauty: 25% off sitewide

Pear Nova: 50% off with code NOVA50 until 11/29

Pholk Beauty: All moisturizers 20% off; no code needed



Scotch Porter: Save up to 50% off collections, bundles and single items; exclusions apply

Shani Darden: 25% off almost everything

Sienna Naturals: BOGO 50% sitewide with code HOLIDAY



The Lip Bar: up 40% off sitewide

TPH by Taraji: Build your own bundle for 20% off

Food

Blk & Bold: 30% off sitewide with code BLK21

Cup of Té: 30% off sitewide with code BLACKOUT

Mama’s Biscuits: 20% off all orders over $40 or more with code HOLIDAY2021

McBride Sisters Wines: 45% off select sets; 25% off select wines

My Fabulous Food: 25% off sitewide with code SAVE25

Sun Goddess Wines: $20 off $50 with code GET20

Trufflin’: 20% off sitewide with code THANKS21

125 Collection: 25% off sitewide

Effortless Composition: Shop BOGO deals or 30% off with code BF30; buy 2 candleholders, get a 3rd free with code CANDLESBOGO

Forvr Mood: 15% off $75 with code BF15; 20% off $100 with code BF20; 25% off $125 with code BF25; get 25% off $150 plus 2 free mini holiday candles with code BF25GWP

Garden24: 30% off everything with code JOY30

Global Attic: 30% off the Black Friday Collection with code BLKFRI21

Harlem Candle Co.: $5 off $45 with code 5OFF; $10 off $85 with code 10OFF; $15 off $100+ with code 15OFF; $20 off $120+ with code 20OFF; free shipping on all orders over $125

Izzy & Liv: 35% off sitewide plus free tee with $25 order and free shipping on orders over $50 with code: BETONBLACK

Ivory Paper Co.: Up to 35% off sitewide - no code needed

Kaiem: Up to 40% off sitewide

NiLu: 15% off sitewide

Trill Paws: 25% off sitewide with code BLACKFRIDAY25

A Kid’s Book About Series: 30% off book purchases under $50; 40% off purchases over $50; excludes bundles, subscriptions, and apparel.

Puzzle Huddle: 20% off applied at checkout - No code needed



Wellness

Anser: 30% off sitewide with code BF30



Golde: 20% off sitewide, applied at checkout

Sanctuaire: 20% off sitewide, only this weekend

