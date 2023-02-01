Cultural Destinations You Need to Visit This Black History Month

Whitney Plantation - Wallace, LA

As the only former plantation site in Louisiana with an exclusive focus on slavery, Whitney Plantation’s mission is to educate the public about the history of slavery in America. Visitors have the option of taking guided or self-guided tours of the plantation. And the Visitor’s Center offers a free permanent exhibits on the history of the Transatlantic Slave Trade and the history of slavery in Louisiana. They also offer educational tours for students in grades 5 - 12.