Cultural Destinations You Need to Visit This Black History Month

While there are plenty of people who want to leave Black History in the past (we’re looking at you, DeSantis), there’s no denying the importance of keeping our story alive. Luckily, there are museums, national parks and cultural centers all over the country dedicated to preserving Black culture. This Black History Month, why not plan a trip to visit one of these destinations dedicated to celebrating our story?
National Museum of African American History and Culture - Washington, D.C.
Part of the Smithsonian Institution, the National Museum of African American History and Culture was established by an act of Congress to preserve African American history and culture. It’s free and open to the public daily, so you can (and should) visit more than once.
Whitney Plantation - Wallace, LA
As the only former plantation site in Louisiana with an exclusive focus on slavery, Whitney Plantation’s mission is to educate the public about the history of slavery in America. Visitors have the option of taking guided or self-guided tours of the plantation. And the Visitor’s Center offers a free permanent exhibits on the history of the Transatlantic Slave Trade and the history of slavery in Louisiana. They also offer educational tours for students in grades 5 - 12.
Buffalo Soldiers Museum - Houston, TX
The Buffalo Soldiers Museum is dedicated to educating visitors on the contributions of the Black infantry regiments, known as the Buffalo Soldiers, towards the development and defense of America from The Revolutionary War to the present. The museum’s exhibits span centuries of military conflicts from the Revolutionary War to the present day, focusing on stories of African American men and women and the sacrifices they made to defend our country.
Negro Leagues Baseball Museum - Kansas City, MO
When segregation and Jim Crow laws shut African American baseball players out of teams with white players, the Negro Leagues were formed to give them a place to play. Located in Kansas City’s historic Jazz District, the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum is dedicated to preserving the history and legacy of Blacks in America’s past time.
The DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center - Chicago, IL
Named for Jean-Baptiste Pointe DuSable, the Haitian-born founder of Chicago, the DuSable Museum is the first non-profit museum dedicated to preserving the history and culture of Africans and African Americans. With over 15,000 pieces of art and historic memorabilia, the museum is a cultural treasure on Chicago’s South Side.
National Civil Rights Museum - Memphis, TN
The National Civil Rights Museum is housed at the location of the Lorraine Motel where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in 1968. Through a series of interactive exhibits, speakers and events, the museum’s mission is to educate visitors about the impact of the Civil Rights Movement on this country.
National Voting Rights Museum and Institute - Selma, AL
Located near the historic Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, AL, the National Voting Rights Museum and Institute is dedicated to collecting and sharing stories of the struggle for voting rights throughout history.
National Museum of African American Music - Nashville, TN
The National Museum of African American Music is dedicated to celebrating the tremendous impact African Americans have had on music. With galleries dedicated to jazz, R&B, hip-hop and more, visitors will get to see, touch and hear tell the history behind the music.
National Underground Railroad Freedom Center - Cincinnati, OH
Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History - Detroit, MI
Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History is dedicated to the celebrating the richness of African American culture. Permanent exhibits include a comprehensive look at African American history and a celebration of Detroit’s performing arts scene.
Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad National Historical Park, Church Creek, Maryland
Created in 2014, the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad National Historical Park is the place to learn more about the place where Harriet Tubman was born into slavery as well as the significance of the Underground Railroad to those slaves seeking freedom. Be sure to stop by the Visitor Center, which has exhibits, a film, a museum and more.
Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture
Part of the New York Public Library system, the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture is a world-renowned research library dedicated to preserving African and African American culture. Home to important cultural artifacts including an original book of poetry by Phyllis Wheatley and works by Malcolm X and Booker T. Washington, is a must for anyone interested in Black history.
Black American West Museum and Heritage Center -Denver, CO
If you think there’s no such thing as a Black cowboy, think again, The Black American West Museum and Heritage Center is the place to learn more about the role African Americans played in settling the western United States.
