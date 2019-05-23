Image: iStock

Considering white Evangelicals use MAGA hats as bookmarks for their bibles, it should come as no surprise that a new poll has deemed them the most Islamophobic religious or ethnic group in America.



The Institute for Social Policy and Understanding surveyed Muslims, Jews, Catholics, Protestants, white Evangelicals “and those that consider themselves non-affiliated” to “compare attitudes across religious groups” and guess who was crowned Most Likely to Be a Raging Bigot? White Evangelicals.

On the flip side, least likely to hold Islamophobic views are American Jews.

Per Newsweek:

The poll, placed in the field in January this year, asked questions of American Jews, Muslims, Protestants and Catholics, as well as the non-affiliated. White Evangelicals were treated as a separate group because of what the study referred to as “their unique social and political characteristics.” Of all groups of faith, with the exception of the Muslims polled, Jews, by a greater margin than any other set, reported having a positive view of Muslims, at 53 percent. Thirteen percent of American Jews said they had a negative view of Muslims. At the same time, 44 percent of white Evangelicals said they had a negative view of Muslims, double the number that said they viewed them favorably (20 percent).

The poll also found that 51% of Latinos view Muslims favorably in comparison to the 10% who don’t, while black folks are seven times more likely to have a positive opinion of Muslims instead of a negative one.

Here are some other findings: