Creed II broke box office records its opening weekend. Not bad for director Steven Caple Jr.’s second feature. “When I got the call to do Creed, I was working on this TV show Grown-ish,” Caple told The Root. “I was excited like anyone else would be but at the same time, you know, it came with a different wave of emotions. I was a bit nervous as well because the first one did so well. You want to make sure that it is good as the first one if not better.”



Caple also shared his experience working with the cast, the importance of black fathers and families on screen as well as putting his own stamp on the Rocky franchise. Watch the full video above.

