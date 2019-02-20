Screenshot: Youtube

Nothing says white privilege like being a smug asshole wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat and impeding the path of a Native American activist and then, when called out on said assholishness, you sue the billionaire owner of the Washington Post (when every damn paper in America wrote about that story) for $250 million.



But, as the imaginary assailants told Jussie Smollett, “MAGA country, bitch!”

The family of the Kentucky teen whose smug mug went viral as he encountered a Native America protestor on the Lincoln Memorial in January has filed a defamation lawsuit against the Washington Post looking for some $250 million in damages.

According to the lawsuit, which has been viewed by the Post, 16-year-old Nicholas Sandmann, believes that he was “targeted and bullied” by the newspaper in order to embarrass President Trump.

“In a span of three days in January of this year commencing on January 19, the Post engaged in a modern-day form of McCarthyism by competing with CNN and NBC, among others, to claim leadership of a mainstream and social media mob of bullies which attacked, vilified, and threatened Nicholas Sandmann, an innocent secondary school child,” reads the complaint.

It added, “The Post ignored basic journalist standards because it wanted to advance its well-known and easily documented, biased agenda against President Donald J. Trump by impugning individuals perceived to be supporters of the President.”

The lawsuit, which was filed by Sandmann’s parents, Ted and Julie, on their son’s behalf, believes that the teen is owed $250 million for ruining his lily white name, which is the price quadruple gazillionaire Jeff Bezos paid for the newspaper in 2013.

Of course the president, who has always been jealous of Bezos for actually working to become a legitimate quintuple trizillionaire, voiced his support for the lawsuit because that’s extremely presidential and unbiased.

“Go get them Nick. Fake News!” Trump tweeted early Wednesday morning presumably after eating a live fawn with his bare hands and then soaking in sherbet extract and laying for six hours in his tanning bed.

The complaint—which includes five attorneys because everybody is trying to eat off this case— claims that the Post published seven articles that were “false and defamatory.”

From the Post:

According to the allegations made in the complaint, Nicholas Sandmann and his classmates were waiting for a bus at the Lincoln Memorial after attending the March for Life rally on the Mall when a group of African American men who call themselves Hebrew Israelites began yelling racial epithets at them. The high school group began a series of school sports chants in response, the complaint said. Phillips, a self-described Native American activist who was on the Mall that day for the Indigenous Peoples March, has said he was walking toward the Lincoln Memorial when he encountered the Covington group. He was chanting and beating a small drum when he came face to face with Sandmann. The Sandmanns’ suit asserts that the newspaper “bullied” Sandmann in its reporting “because he was the white, Catholic student wearing a red ‘Make America Great Again’ souvenir cap.” It calls Phillips “a phony war hero [who] was too intimidated by the unruly Hebrew Israelites to approach them, the true troublemakers, and instead chose to focus on a group of innocent children.”

A Post spokeswoman, Kristine Coratti Kelly, said in response to the suit, “We are reviewing a copy of the lawsuit, and we plan to mount a vigorous defense.”



Also, when in doubt, if every in doubt blame the Hebrew Israelites. Also, am I the only one that thinks $250 million is a little low for allegedly besmirching the good white name of a Kentucky teen?