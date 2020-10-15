The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
ShopSubscribe
The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
VideoOriginals

'COVID Can't Cancel Your Dreams' : Aisha Nyandoro on Working in Purpose and Her The Root 100 Recognition

jessicamoulite
Jessica Moulite
Filed to:The Root 100
The Root 100aisha nyandoroDailyOverride
Save

Aisha Nyandoro was midway through her morning routine when she first saw the news.

Advertisement

The CEO of Springboard to Opportunities put down her coffee and showed her mother and husband her phone while excitedly saying, “Hold on, that’s my picture!” Nyandoro made it onto 2020's The Root 100 list.

The acknowledgment of her nonprofit’s hard work was one she didn’t take lightly. In late 2018 the anti-poverty advocate instituted the Magnolia Mother’s Trust, which is a guaranteed income project that provides $1,000 a month of 12 months to low-income Black mothers in Jackson, Miss. No strings attached.

Advertisement

“Last year, we worked doubly hard to get to this year where we could have more women getting the money,” said Nyandoro. Currently, the program is helping 110 Black moms, which is especially crucial during the pandemic. “If that’s not evidence that my God is dope, I don’t know what else is.”

Nyandoro shares what fuels her work, why we must celebrate Black achievement now more than ever and more in the video above.

Jessica Moulite

Jessica Moulite is an award-winning Video Producer at The Root passionate about dismantling unjust societal power structures and all things Black culture. She's also probably watching “Living Single.”

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Root

Bags of Undelivered Mail Found At Pennsylvania Postal Worker's Home

Jared Dudley Details Life Inside the NBA Bubble, Admits the Lakers Laughed at the Clippers Just Like the Rest of Us

Harvard Study Finds Trump Is Responsible for Spreading Misinformation About Mail-in Voting, Not Social Media

Rep. Jahana Hayes Responds to Coordinated, Racist Attack on Virtual Campaign Meeting: ‘I Am Not OK’

DISCUSSION

Latest on The Root

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement