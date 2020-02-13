Court Says "Ha, You Thought" and Reverses $2.5M Settlement to Protect Confederate Monument

Photo : Sara D. Davis ( Getty Images )

You know, quite often these days the news is just sad and anger-inducing . Tonight though, I’m fortunate enough to bring you a story that just warms my little heart.

CNN reports that a state court in North Carolina has reversed a ruling that would’ve provided $2.5 million in funds from the University of North Carolina to the North Carolina Division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans. The money would’ve gone toward th e upkeep of “Silent Sam,” a Confederate monument that was initially on display at UNC until protestors tore it down in 2018.

The Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law filed a motion on behalf of three UNC law students, two undergrads and a faculty member. The motion sought to stay the distribution of funds. While a judge initially denied their motion, in January they filed an appeal.

Kristen Clark, president and executive director of the organization said this about the ruling:

“This is a victory for students and faculty across the University of North Carolina System and for the people of North Carolina who viewed this settlement as fraudulent and the transfer of financing to be in direct conflict with the university’s mission. ”

What’s amazing to me is how steadfast these people are in preserving their L. Now I’m no historian but I can’t really think of any notable monuments celebrating a loss. It’d be like the Falcons erecting a st atue to their 2017 Super Bowl loss. The s hit just sounds silly. It w asn’t even like the Confederates were fighting for a noble cause, either .

“But Joe, they were fighting to preserve their way of life!”

First of all, why are you here bruh? Like, come on now . Secondly , I agree. They were fighting to preserve their way of life. A way of life that included slavery which last I checked, was pretty fucked.

I’m sure this won’t be the last of this story because this is America. If there is one thing I know this country loves fighting for, it’s monuments to white supremacy.