Graphic: G/O Media, Photo: Getty Images, Brandon M. Green, MacArthur Foundation, The Washington Post, Office of Ayanna Pressley, Oronike Odeleye

This is it—the last preview before we reveal the full list and who is No. 1 for the 10th anniversary of The Root 100!



For this special anniversary of The Root 100, we wanted to do something a little different this year by offering a sneak peek of the honorees before we announce the fully ranked list.



Today, we recognize the top honorees in politics, media, and community. And one of the things that typify this year’s (and to be honest, every year’s) list is the number of black women leading these categories, which is not surprising in the least—black women are always at the forefront of what makes this country great. And we’re incredibly proud to honor their work.



Congrats to these honorees! And tune in tomorrow for the full list!

Politics

Photo: Getty Images, Office of Ayanna Pressley

Stacey Abrams, Georgia politician

Ilhan Omar, U.S. Representative (D-Minn.)

Ayanna Pressley, U.S. Representative (D-Mass.)

Media

Photo: Washington Post, MacArthur Foundation, Getty Images

Karen Attiah, Global Opinions editor, Washington Post

Nikole Hannah-Jones, investigative journalist, New York Times

Elaine Welteroth, author, former editor, Teen Vogue

Community

Photo: Oronike Odeleye, Getty Images, Brandon M. Green

Oronike Odeleye, co-founder, #MuteRKelly

Colin Kaepernick, activist

Rodney Robinson, National Teacher of the Year