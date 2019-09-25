This is it—the last preview before we reveal the full list and who is No. 1 for the 10th anniversary of The Root 100!
For this special anniversary of The Root 100, we wanted to do something a little different this year by offering a sneak peek of the honorees before we announce the fully ranked list.
If you missed the earlier preview of the top honorees in arts, entertainment and sports, you can check them out here.
And the top honorees in business and STEM can be found here.
Advertisement
Today, we recognize the top honorees in politics, media, and community. And one of the things that typify this year’s (and to be honest, every year’s) list is the number of black women leading these categories, which is not surprising in the least—black women are always at the forefront of what makes this country great. And we’re incredibly proud to honor their work.
Congrats to these honorees! And tune in tomorrow for the full list!
Politics
Advertisement
Stacey Abrams, Georgia politician
Ilhan Omar, U.S. Representative (D-Minn.)
Ayanna Pressley, U.S. Representative (D-Mass.)
Media
Advertisement
Karen Attiah, Global Opinions editor, Washington Post
Nikole Hannah-Jones, investigative journalist, New York Times
Elaine Welteroth, author, former editor, Teen Vogue
Community
Advertisement
Oronike Odeleye, co-founder, #MuteRKelly
Colin Kaepernick, activist
Rodney Robinson, National Teacher of the Year