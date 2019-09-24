Black News, Opinions, Politics and Culture.
Countdown to The Root 100: Here’s a Sneak Peek at the Top STEM and Business Honorees As We Get Ready to Reveal Who Is No. 1

Genetta M. Adams
The Root 100 2019
Photo: Getty Images, Rob Felt (Georgia Tech), Backstage Capital, Backstage Capital, Brandon Bryant

As we continue our roll out for the 10th anniversary of The Root 100, we’re giving a sneak peek at the top three honorees in eight categories—arts, business, community, entertainment, media, politics, sports and STEM (science, technology, engineering and math)—before we unveil the full list on Thursday.

On Monday, we recognized the top honorees in the fields of entertainment, arts, and sports. If you missed that post, you can check it out here.

Today, we’re honoring the top leaders in STEM and business. These savvy entrepreneurs and tech innovators are the epitomai of black excellence. Congratulations on making The Root 100!

Business

Virgil Abloh, Brandon Bryant, Kerby Jean-Raymond
Photo: Getty Images, Brandon Bryant, Getty Images

Virgil Abloh, artistic director, Louis Vuitton’s menswear collection; CEO, Off-White
Brandon Bryant, venture partner, Harlem Capital
Kerby Jean-Raymond, founder, Pyer Moss; artistic director, Reebok Studies__

STEM

Arlan Hamiton; Manu Platt; Joy Buolamwini
Photo: Backstage Capital, Rob Felt (Georgia Tech), Wikimedia Commons
Arlan Hamilton, founder, Backstage Capital
Manu Platt, associate professor, Georgia Tech
Joy Buolamwini, computer scientist

Genetta M. Adams
Genetta M. Adams is Managing Editor of The Root.

