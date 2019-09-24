Countdown to The Root 100: Here’s a Sneak Peek at the Top STEM and Business Honorees As We Get Ready to Reveal Who Is No. 1

Graphic : G/O Media , Photo : Getty Images , Rob Felt ( Georgia Tech ) , Backstage Capital , Backstage Capital , Brandon Bryant

As we continue our roll out for the 10th anniversary of The Root 100, we’re giving a sneak peek at the top three honorees in eight categories—arts, business, community, entertainment, media, politics, sports and STEM (science, technology, engineering and math)—before we unveil the full list on Thursday.



Today, we’re honoring the top leaders in STEM and business. These savvy entrepreneurs and tech innovators are the epitomai of black excellence. Congratulations on making The Root 100!



Business

Virgil Abloh, Brandon Bryant, Kerby Jean-Raymond Photo : Getty Images , Brandon Bryant , Getty Images

Virgil Abloh, artistic director, Louis Vuitton’s menswear collection; CEO, Off-White

Brandon Bryant, venture partner, Harlem Capital

Kerby Jean-Raymond, founder, Pyer Moss; artistic director, Reebok Studies__

STEM

Arlan Hamiton; Manu Platt; Joy Buolamwini Photo : Backstage Capital , Rob Felt ( Georgia Tech ) , Wikimedia Commons

Arlan Hamilton, founder, Backstage Capital

Manu Platt, associate professor, Georgia Tech

Joy Buolamwini, computer scientist