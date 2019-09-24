Countdown to The Root 100: Here’s a Sneak Peek at the Top STEM and Business Honorees As We Get Ready to Reveal Who Is No. 1

As we continue our roll out for the 10th anniversary of The Root 100, we’re giving a sneak peek at the top three honorees in eight categories—arts, business, community, entertainment, media, politics, sports and STEM (science, technology, engineering and math)—before we unveil the full list on Thursday.
Today, we’re honoring the top leaders in STEM and business. These savvy entrepreneurs and tech innovators are the epitomai of black excellence. Congratulations on making The Root 100!
Business
Virgil Abloh, artistic director, Louis Vuitton’s menswear collection; CEO, Off-White
Brandon Bryant, venture partner, Harlem Capital
Kerby Jean-Raymond, founder, Pyer Moss; artistic director, Reebok Studies__
STEM
Arlan Hamilton, founder, Backstage Capital
Manu Platt, associate professor, Georgia Tech
Joy Buolamwini, computer scientist