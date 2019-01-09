Photo: Pool (Getty Images)

“President” Adderall has gone completely off the rails and is standing strong in his conviction not to budge on the government shutdown unless Congress gives him his way. It has been 19 days since he started his standoff over the $5.7 billion he is demanding to build his mythical wall across the U.S./Mexico border, and there doesn’t seem to be an end in sight to the hostage situation he has put the country in.

Donald Trump has reportedly told aides in the White House that he is willing to stake his presidency on the wall.

A former West Wing official told Vanity Fair: “He has convinced himself he can’t win re-election in 2020 unless he gets a lot of the wall built. It’s fundamental to his id. The problem is, the Democrats know that.”

And there is a fear that he has given himself no way out, as the official also said, “The president put himself in a box. The problem is there’s no endgame. Right now the White House is at a seven on the panic scale. If this thing goes on past the State of the Union they’re going to be at an 11.”

Or, to put it the way a prominent Republican close to Mitch McConnell put it, the way Trump is handling the government shutdown is “total fucking chaos.”

Things are falling apart all around him. Through his sniffling on Tuesday night, Trump used stories meant to incite fear in the American people as a means of building the case for the ridiculously expensive and completely unnecessary wall—or barrier as he has taken to calling it now. His administration continues to crumble, with people either quitting or getting fired all around him. Even Mick Mulvaney, whom Trump recently installed as acting chief of staff is supposedly looking for a way out.

No one wants to be on this ship when it sinks to the bottom of the ocean.

And if it’s not the government shutdown and the fight surrounding the border wall that takes him out, it could still be Robert Mueller’s investigation—which has continued down the track even with the federal shutdown.

Although the Adderall Agenda has all but made Mueller’s investigation disappear from the headlines, it is unlikely that it is far from the “president’s” mind.

It’s still on the mind of Rudy Giuliani, his personal attorney. Vanity Fair reports that the former mayor of New York City recently told a friend that Mueller’s report is probably going to be “horrific.” That contradicts everything Giuliani has said publicly in the media about the investigation into Russian collusion. He, of course, did not respond to Vanity Fair’s request for comment so far.

That same friend told Vanity Fair: “You’re already hearing people speculate Trump could do a deal and resign.”

Good. Let’s hope he takes Mike Pence with him.