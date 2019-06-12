Photo: Ed Andrieski (AP Photo)

Potheads throughout the world the state of Nevada, rejoice!

CNN reports that beginning in 2020, employers in the state can no longer refuse to hire a job applicant for failing a marijuana screening test, making it the first state in the country to enforce such a rule. And considering it’s perfectly legal in Nevada to purchase and partake in the green leaf, making it a potentially fireable offense made absolutely no damn sense.

Advertisement

“I didn’t want people to be discriminated against about the lawful use of marijuana,” Assemblywoman Dina Neal told ABC 7. “That was my purpose.”

No word yet on how this will impact the synthetic urine market, but who cares when there are blunts to inhale in the parking lot right before your job interview?

“It is unlawful for any employer in this State to fail or refuse to hire a prospective employee because the prospective employee submitted to a screening test and the results of the screening test indicate the presence of marijuana,” the law states. It was signed by Gov. Steve Sisolak on June 5.

Advertisement

But before you light that joint, there are some exceptions. If you operate a motor vehicle, are a firefighter, EMT or have some other occupation in which smoking weed could adversely affect the safety of others, guess who doesn’t have five on it? Your ass.

Of additional note, if a new hire is required to take a screening test then they have the right to submit a second screening to contest the results of the first. In this situation, the follow-up test must be accepted by the employer.

It looks like White America isn’t playing about marijuana legislation, so expect similar laws to pass throughout the country.