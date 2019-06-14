The beloved Men in Black franchise is back on the big screen. While many MiB aficionados have been anxiously awaiting the return of this extraterrestrial blockbuster series, the new lead, Tessa Thompson, is quietly killing the game.

Men in Black: International is Thompson’s third appearance in a major movie franchise with Creed, Avengers and MiB now under her belt. Not only is the Afro-Latinx actor starring in the new alien adventure alongside her Thor castmate Chris Hemsworth, Thompson is the first black woman to co-lead a Men In Black film.

She sat down with us to talk about the milestone, who she’d neuralyze in real life and whether or not Cardi B’s “Okuurrr” is actually an alien language. Watch above.

