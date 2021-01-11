Corporate America Cancels Political Donations for GOP Legislators Who Objected to Electoral College Votes

An American Flag flies at half staff at the U.S. Capitol on January 11, 2021 in Washington, DC. President Donald Trump ordered American flags to fly at half staff to honor two U.S. Capitol Police officers who died following the violence on Capitol Hill last Wednesday. Photo : Stefani Reynolds ( Getty Images )

Man, is Donald Trump the worst thing that ever happened to the Republican party, or what? Who knew that electing the Tropicana-flavored guy from The Apprentice to the highest office in the U.S. would lead to widespread voter fraud propaganda, an insurrection on the U.S. Capitol and the canceling of congressional Republicans by corporate America? (Well, Black people knew, progressives knew and I’m pretty sure Lindsey Graham knew, but whatever.)

That’s right, now that Trump’s lunacy has spread through his base faster than COVID spread through the nation under his watch, and that lunacy resulted in a mob of angry-without-legitimate-reason white people storming the Capitol, some of America’s largest corporations are suspending donations to Republican Congress members who objected to the Electoral College’s votes.

From CNN:

The growing list of those corporations, including American Express, BlueCross BlueShield, Commerce Bank, Dow and Marriott (MAR), comes after a pro-Trump mob breached the US Capitol last Wednesday to fight against the ceremonial counting of electoral votes that confirmed President-elect Joe Biden’s win. 147 Republicans voted against certification of the electoral votes in a joint session of Congress last Wednesday evening. They included Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville, among hundreds other congress members.

That’s a whole lot of dummies who might find their campaigns wanting for donations in the future.

Even Airbnb is cutting GOP members off if they engaged in Republican’s whiney-ass attempt at circumventing democracy.

“Airbnb strongly condemns last week’s attack on the US Capitol and the efforts to undermine our democratic process,” the company said in a statement, CNN reports. “We will continue to uphold our community policies by banning violent hate group members when we learn of such memberships, and the Airbnb PAC will update its framework and withhold support from those who voted against the certification of the presidential election results.”

American Express also said that “Last week’s attempts by some congressional members to subvert the presidential election results and disrupt the peaceful transition of power do not align with our American Express Blue Box values; therefore, the AXP PAC will not support them.”

Blue Cross Blue Shield called the MAGA mutiny a “shocking assault on the United States Capitol,” and said that due to “the votes of some members of Congress to subvert the results of November’s election by challenging Electoral College results, BCBSA will suspend contributions to those lawmakers who voted to undermine our democracy.”

Commerce Bank, Dow and Marriott released similar statements as did Morgan Stanley, Shopify and Hallmark, according to the New York Times.

Meanwhile, it looks like Republicans in Congress not only blocked their own bag, but they fucked it up for everybody as some corporations such as Citigroup, Facebook and JPMorgan Chase have suspended all political donations regardless of whether the lawmaker voted against the Electoral College votes or not.

“Following last week’s awful violence in DC, we are pausing all of our PAC contributions for at least the current quarter, while we review our policies,” Facebook spokesman Andy Stone told CNN in a statement.

JPMorgan Chase said it is suspending all campaign donations for six months.

“The country is facing unprecedented health, economic and political crises,” Peter Scher, head of corporate responsibility for JPMorgan Chase , told CNN. “The focus of business leaders, political leaders, civic leaders right now should be on governing and getting help to those who desperately need it most right now. There will be plenty of time for campaigning later.”

I’m not going to lie: This is the kind of “cancel culture” I can get behind.