Coronavirus Declared A Public Health Emergency By World Health Organization

Photo : Dale De La Rey ( Getty Images )

We can now add international pandemic to the list of awful things that have already occurred this year.

CNN reports that the World Health Organization has declared the novel coronavirus a public health emergency of international concern . This is due not only because of the situation in China but due to the possibility of it affecting countries with sub-par healthcare systems. The World Health Organization defines a public heath emergency as “an extraordinary event” that poses a “public risk to other states through the international spread of disease.”

Chairman of the committee, Dr. Didier Houssin, said this was a unanimous decision due to the growing spread in China, the amount of new countries showing infections and questionable travel measures taken by certain countries. By declaring coronavirus as a public health emergency WHO is hoping this will make it easier for them to coordinate an international response.

The coronavirus has infected over 8,000 people and killed 171 people with most cases being contained to China. The virus started in December in the city of Wuhan where experts believe that an infected animal at a marketplace initiated the spread. Coronavirus causes the infected to display flu-like symptoms and attacks the respiratory system. So far there have been six cases confirmed in America with the first person-to-person case being confirmed in Chicago earlier on Thursday.

If you needed a reminder to wash your hands and cover your mouth, here you go. Stay sanitary out there, folks.