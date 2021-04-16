Cop Involved in Breonna Taylor Shooting Is Writing Some Whiny-Ass Book About His 'Truth' and Simon & Schuster Wants Nothing to Do With It

Photo : Jeff Dean ( Getty Images )

Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, one of the Louisville, Ky., police officers involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor, has signed a deal to write some whiny-ass blue lives matter book giving his raggedy side of the story on what happened the night of March 13, 2020.

We already know this book will be nothing more than a longer and more obnoxious version of the cry-blue-baby email he sent last September to more than 1,000 cops proclaiming that he and his fellow trigger-happy officers “did the legal, moral and ethical thing that night.” Fortunately, Simon & Schuster, the third-largest publishing company in the U.S., is having none of Mattingly’s blueish-white nonsense and announced Thursday that it will not be distributing this asshole’s cop-on-a-cross bible.

The Washington Post reports that Mattingly’s police brutality cookbook is titled The Fight for Truth: The Inside Story Behind the Breonna Taylor Tragedy, according to the book’s publisher Post Hill Press. Even the title is annoying AF. The only truth that matters is that Breonna is dead because officers executing a search warrant that should never have been signed off on in the first place raided a “soft target” with their guns blazing like they were gunning for the second coming of Osama Bin Laden.

Anyway, after news of the book deal broke, Simon & Schuster put out a statement that basically said, “Nah, we don’t fucks with this.”

“Like much of the American public, earlier today Simon & Schuster learned of plans by distribution client Post Hill Press to publish a book by Jonathan Mattingly,” the company wrote. “We have subsequently decided not to be involved in the distribution of this book.”

From the Post:

Post Hill Press, which has published books of right-wing figures including Dan Bongino, Laura Loomer and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), did not publicly announce Mattingly’s book plans. Instead, the Courier-Journal learned of the deal when the officer asked a staff photographer for permission to use a photo in his book. Backlash to the news was swift, with an online petition demanding that Simon & Schuster not distribute the book drawing more than 28,000 signatures by early Friday. “The book … is a brazen attempt to rehabilitate the image of Mattingly, who still has his job and has never served time,” the petition states. “Breonna has already lost her life due to the actions of this officer. She will never be able to tell her story. Mattingly shouldn’t either.”

Post Hill Press was right not to publicly announce Mattingly’s ode to blue-on-white supremacy while the news cycle is chock full of reports regarding Derek Chauvin’s trial over the death of George Floyd and outrage over the police shootings of Daunte Wright and Adam Toledo, but a better decision would have been not publishing it at all.

Mattingly is a walking “fuck the police” infomercial whose own long-ass, cop-caucasity-filled email proves he can’t write for shit anyway.

Nobody but the worst type of police violence apologists asked for this. All we want is justice for Breonna Taylor, not a platform for her killers to boo-hoo on.