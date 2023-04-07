Coolio’s Tragic Cause of Death Has Finally Been Revealed

In September, “Gangster’s Paradise” rapper Coolio was tragically found dead at a friend’s house in Los Angeles. Now, his cause of his death has been revealed. According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, Coolio died of an accidental overdose of heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine on September 28.

The musician, born Artis Leon Ivey Jr., was just 59 years of age at the time of his passing. The news of the rapper’s death was initially reported by TMZ when a spokesperson for Coolio stated that the emcee went to the bathroom at a friend’s house. However, when he didn’t come out after they called his name they found Coolio on the floor.

People magazine viewed a coroner’s report and it also listed cardiomyopathy unspecified, asthma and recent phencyclidine use as other vital factors that contributed to his death. Following the news of his passing, several celebrities including Questlove, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube and Kenan Thompson paid homage.

In addition, Dangerous Minds actress and star of the video for “Gangsta’s Paradise” Michelle Pfeiffer— the lead single from the movie’s 1995 soundtrack —publicly mourned the rapper with a touching message:

“Heartbroken to hear of the passing of the gifted artist @coolio. A life cut entirely too short. As some of you may know I was lucky enough to work with him on Dangerous Minds in 1995. He won a Grammy for his brilliant song on the soundtrack - which I think was the reason our film saw so much success. I remember him being nothing but gracious. 30 years later I still get chills when I hear the song. Sending love and light to his family. Rest in Power, Artis Leon Ivey Jr.”



“Gangsta’s Paradise” featuring singer L.V. was released in 1995. For three weeks, it ruled the Billboard Hot 100 charts. It also won the Grammy for best rap solo performance at the 1996 ceremony.