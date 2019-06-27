Photo: Patrick Fallon-Pool (Getty)

Just before he was gunned down, Nipsey Hussle had a brief discussion with his alleged killer about whether the man had been “snitching,” prosecutors told the grand jury in the case.



That’s according to a transcript of prosecutors’ remarks to a Los Angeles County grand jury in May that the Los Angeles Times had asked a court to make public.

Advertisement

The conversation was not necessarily combative, but prosecutors charge that alleged gunman Eric Holder jumped into the car his date was driving, then had the woman drive him around the block, while he loaded a gun, the Times reports. He then had her pull over.

Per the Times:

“Apparently, the conversation had something to do with [Hussle] telling Mr. Holder that word on the street was that Mr. Holder was snitching,” Deputy Dist. Atty. John McKinney told the grand jury. “The conversation wasn’t particularly intense. It wasn’t particularly belligerent.” The prosecutor also said Holder was heard saying to Hussle: “So you’ve never snitched?” or “Haven’t you snitched?”

Advertisement

After returning to the parking lot where he had just been talking with Hussle, Holder pulled out two guns and shot Hussle multiple times, prosecutors said, the Times reports.

Hussle, born Ermias Joseph Asghedom, suffered at least 10 gunshot wounds from his head to his foot, and died from his injuries.

Advertisement

Los Angeles police have long said the fatal shooting happened after a personal dispute between Hussle and Holder, but the transcript, made public by court order, provides more details and context.

The woman Holder was dating drove him away from scene following the shooting after Holder threatened her, say prosecutors, who said they intend to have her testify against him, according to the Times. Authorities are protecting her identity due to death threats she’s received and have offered her immunity.

Advertisement

Hussle, whose March 31 death caused an outpouring of grief from community members and celebrities alike, was a rapper, community activist and entrepreneur, who owned a number of small businesses, including The Marathon clothing store outside of which he was standing when he was killed.

Holder’s attorney had argued that the release of the transcript would hurt his client’s chances of getting a fair trial, but a judge disagreed, the Times reports.

Advertisement

Holder, 29, is being held on $6.5 million bail, and has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, attempted murder, assault with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon.

He faces life in prison if convicted.