Photo: iStock

In my 38 years of life, I’ve owned Tonka Trucks, college degrees, and poor credit, but a golf cart sounds like an unexpected headache waiting to happen.

To that end, Yahoo reports that ATLiens Allison and Zeke Brown got the surprise of their lives when a contractor they hired to fix the brakes on their golf cart pulled into their driveway, all smiles, with a big ass Confederate flag waving at them.

“General contractor came to my uncles [sic] house to do a project,” Ryan Spann captioned the now viral video. “When he arrived my aunt caught his huge confederate flag hanging on the back of his truck. Trust no work was done that day...... she cordially thanked him for making the trip but we’re good love enjoy.”



Advertisement

And he ain’t lying.



In the video, Allison is cool as a fan as she informs their would-be mechanic Michael that his Robert E. Lee-endorsed services are no longer needed.



Advertisement

“You know what? I do apologize,” she begins. “I know you’ve come from a very long way, but we’re going to use somebody else.”



That’s when Zeke—the most useless husband since M’Baku in Us—interrupts.



“She’s upset with the flag,” he says, oblivious to the fact that he’ll be sleeping on the couch in approximately six hours.



Advertisement

“No, I’m beyond upset with the flag,” she sneers.



Astonished that his white privilege had seemingly waned, Michael offers to conceal his bigotry by removing the flag, but Allison ain’t going for it.



Advertisement

“Continue to believe what you need to believe, sir. But no, I cannot pay you for your services,” she says. “Thank you, have a good day.”



For black folks who are accustomed to going out of our way not to be dismissed as impulsive or belligerent, Allison’s decorum comes as no surprise. As she told Yahoo, even standing on her own porch it was something she was mindful of.



Advertisement

“I didn’t want to be the ‘angry black woman’ but I wanted him to learn and feel that bottom-line loss,” she said. “You don’t go to Germany and wave the Nazi flag. It’s the same thing.”



She also noted that when she learned about the flag and demanded to confront the contractor herself, her son fled the house knowing his mom was about to tear somebody a new asshole.



Advertisement

Zeke told Yahoo that after Michael left, he received a message that amounted to a Kanye shrug: “I didn’t know the flag offended, y’all.”



“I understand it is part of American history, but that flag stood for a time in history where people such as myself had a very bad way of life,” Zeke told Yahoo. “Michael, I hope this small interaction causes you to do a little research on how several Americans feel about the Confederacy. I know it’s part of history, so is Nazi Germany...”



Advertisement

But as expected, Michael—a self-described “redneck”—doesn’t see what the big deal is.



“My little siblings bought it from a flea market. I don’t support slavery and neither do my siblings,” he told Yahoo. “But I am not going to take it down when my siblings asked me to fly it. If [the family] wants to take offense, they can.”



Advertisement

America, ladies and gentlemen.