A Sinclair host showed his whole ass—and was forced to resign—after a writing a tweet where he threatened to sodomize Parkland student and gun reform activist David Hogg.

The resignation of Jamie Allman, a conservative radio personality, came predictably after advertisers fled his show following the offensive tweet. His program, “The Allman Show,” was also canceled.

While Allman has since locked his Twitter account, the St. Louis Dispatch has a screen capture of the original tweet, which was posted at 9:56 p.m. on March 26.

“When we kick their ass they all like to claim we’re drunk. I’ve been hanging out getting ready to ram a hot poker up David Hogg’s ass tomorrow. Busy working. Preparing,” read the tweet, which appeared to be part of a conversation thread.

Once news started circulating of Allman’s tweet, people began bringing it to the attention of his advertisers, including Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, The Gellman Team and PALM Health.

According to the Washington Post, a PR executive “who is acting as a Sinclair spokesman,” Ronn Torossian, confirmed to the Post that KDNL accepted Allman’s resignation and that his conservative FM news-talk show would no longer air.

As of Tuesday morning, Allman was absent from the show, the Post reports.

It’s just the latest debacle associated with Sinclair, the conservative newsgroup that drew widespread attention—and criticism—after a Deadspin mash-up video featuring news hosts across the country delivering a stern warning to viewers on the perils of “fake news” went viral.

It’s also reminiscent of a recent face-off between Fox News Host Laura Ingraham and Hogg, who promoted a story of the student activist not getting into college. Hogg immediately called for a boycott of her advertisers, prompting to the host to (somewhat) apologize, then take a vacation in the wake of the advertising backlash.