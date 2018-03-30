Photo: Alex Wong (Getty Images)

Life sure comes at you fast on Holy Week, huh, Laura Ingraham?



The Fox News host found herself in a bind after a tweet in which she accused David Hogg—one of the most prominent student-activists to emerge in the wake of the Parkland, Fla., school shooting—of whining about being rejected from some colleges he had applied to.

Highlighting his UCLA rejection and GPA, the ghoulish TV personality appeared to revel in the news:

David, who knows exactly how Twitter works and (as is true of all the Parkland survivors) has been much better at using it than his detractors have, immediately followed up Ingraham’s Wednesday tweet by posting a list of her show’s advertisers, calling on Twitter users to boycott the companies.

By Friday morning, NBC News reports, at least seven companies had pulled their ads from Ingraham’s weeknight program, including TripAdvisor, Expedia, Hulu, Johnson & Johnson, Wayfair, Nestle and Nutrish.

In the midst of the advertising exodus, Ingraham found religion.

On Thursday, Ingraham tweeted, “On reflection, in the spirit of Holy Week, I apologize for any upset or hurt my tweet caused him or any of the brave victims of Parkland.”



She also appeared to take credit for launching Hogg onto the national stage, adding, “For the record, I believe my show was the first to feature David immediately after that horrific shooting,” remarking that she complimented his “poise” following the horrific mass killing.

Oh, girl.

I’d be curious to know which Holy Week spirit she’s referring to. Is it the spirit of bringing back her dead savior advertisers by Sunday? Is it the spirit of discrediting, by any means necessary, an innocent young man with whom she just happens to disagree politically? And how terrible a Christian do you have to be that it takes Holy Week just to get you to apologize and offer an olive branch to a person who, a month and a half ago, witnessed the bloody massacre of 17 people at his school?

I suppose the fact that it wasn’t Holy Week is why Ingraham couldn’t muster up an apology to LeBron James when she told him to just “shut up and dribble” after he said some shit she didn’t like. After people called her out for her statement’s racist undertones, Ingraham chose to whitesplain her comments rather than offer contrition or understanding.

She did invite James to appear on her show, though, as she did David.

Don’t you love when your penance brings ratings?

David raised the comments Ingraham made about James in a Thursday-night interview with NBC News correspondent Kerry Sanders, expressing disappointment that it took him starting a social media campaign for advertisers to jump ship.

David, when asked whether he accepted Ingraham’s apology, said he did not, adding, “She only cares about her pocketbook, and that’s just sad.”