Congress to Trump: Call Tyrone and Tell Him to Come On and Help You Get Your Shit

Photo : BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI ( Getty Images )

The president should be proud.



In the end, he almost made the full four years as the most unfit, unwell, unprepared and underwhelming president of the 21st century. But in the end, the sickness of narcissism caught up with him and his ego wouldn’t let the election results rest. He pushed countless, unfounded, conspiracy theories that spoke to his mostly unhinged base who ran up in the Capitol as if it housed endless supplies of Mountain Dew and fucked shit up.



And now, after nearly four years of complete fuckery in office, Congress has finally had enough and Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), and even some Republicans, are calling for Vice President Mike “Robot” Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment and kick this squatter to the curb. And if Pence’s wife refuses to program her husband’s kicking foot to get to working then Pelosi said the House will impeach him for a second time.



“I’m seriously tired of this muthafucka and all the bullshit that comes with him. Did you see that one bamma with the deer antlers and face paint? I swear, white people stay tripping,” Pelosi didn’t say but should have.



Advertisement

Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer denounced the “insurrection” at the Capitol “incited by the president,” and noted, “This president should not hold office one day longer.”

Here’s what Pelosi really said: “I join the Senate Democratic leader in calling on the Vice President to remove this President by immediately invoking the 25th Amendment,” Pelosi said, CNN reports.



“If the vice president and the Cabinet do not act, the Congress may be prepared to move forward with impeachment that is the overwhelming sentiment of my caucus and the American people.”



Remember when I said some Republicans were also calling for the president to leave office? I meant one.



Advertisement

GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, who has been critical of Trump for some time, has also called for the 25th Amendment to be invoked, saying in a video message on Thursday, “the president must now relinquish control of the executive branch voluntarily or involuntarily,” CNN reports.



It’s not that the president has to go home; he’s just got to get the fuck out of the White House.