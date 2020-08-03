Congress Is Still Arguing Over Another Stimulus Package. Just Run Us Our Money

Photo : Doug Mills ( Getty Images )

For some reason, elected officials can’t seem to stop the hemming and hawing to produce a bill that doesn’t pad the rich and placate the poor during a fucking pandemic in which nearly half of the population is out of work.



Way back in May, the Democratic-led House passed a relief bill that would’ve extended the $600 unemployment benefit until the end of the year. But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, being the mitch-ass nigga that he is, wouldn’t even bring the bill up for discussion in the Senate, so the bill died a slow death on his mitch-ass desk.



Realizing that they’d fuck themselves royally, Republicans tried to push through a bunch of emergency measures that would’ve extended the higher unemployment benefits for one week at the eleventh hour and Democrats were like, “nah, son.”



So now we don’t have shit. And the two sides aren’t any closer to reaching any type of agreement because everything the Republican-led Senate submits includes funding for big business even if they don’t need it. The current Senate proposal called “HEALS” or some shit includes $1.75 billion for a new FBI headquarters because that’s important right now.



Trump claims to be in favor of sending $1,200 stimulus checks to the people and extending supplemental jobless benefits and some kind of eviction ban, but Trump is also senile and walks like a penguin that’s been stabbed in the groin.



“House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the top Democratic negotiator, appears intent on an agreement as well, but she’s made it clear she needs big money for state and local governments, unemployment benefits and food aid,” the Associated Press reports.



But Republicans’ failure to craft a bill like the Dems did back in May didn’t stop Republicans from acting as if those unemployed folks who lost that extra bump in those atrocious, non-livable wages was all the Democrats’ fault.



White House chief of staff Mark Meadows blamed Pelosi for turning down a one-week extension of the $600 benefit in talks last week.



“Meadows, however, is understaffed during the talks and seems to struggle with his read on Pelosi. He spent much of his time on CBS’ Face The Nation attacking her for opposing a piecemeal approach that would revive jobless benefits immediately but leave other items like food stamps and aid to states for later legislation. She is insisting on a complete package,” the AP reports.



The two sides seem to agree on one thing: People need money. Now, who gets that money is where everything goes to shit. Republicans want to continue to pad big business while Democrats want a large chunk of aid to go to state and local governments.



“We still have a long ways to go,” Meadows said, adding, “I’m not optimistic that there will be a solution in the very near term.”



I think I speak for everyone, and by everyone, I mean B lack people who agree that sugar doesn’t belong anywhere near grits, when I say we don’t care what y’all have to do and that includes borrowing it from your auntie or stealing if from your neighbor, just run us our money.



